CSE to partner with India’s MCX to set up commodity exchange
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Apr 2022 12:56 PM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2022 12:56 PM BdST
The Chittagong Stock Exchange, or CSE, is teaming up with the Multi Commodity Exchange of India, or MCX to arrange a new commodity exchange, or futures market.
The commodities exchange will be the legal entity that sets and enforces the rules for trading standardised commodity contracts and the investment products related to them. It would be the first such market in Bangladesh, according to the filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.
The deal will see MSX offer consultancy services on matters such as regulations, products, clearing and settlement services, trading and warehousing.
The opening of the exchange may allow buyers and producers to exchange goods at competitive prices, helping to tamp down on alleged manipulation in the Bangladesh commodity market.
The agreement will be formally signed on Apr 12 in Dhaka.
