Bangladesh exports rise 54.82% year-on-year in March

Maintaining the upward momentum for the past few months, exporters shipped goods worth $4.76 billion and marked the seventh successive month in which export revenues crossed $4 billion.

As the recovery from a pandemic-induced rut continues apace, Bangladesh’s exports grossed $38.6 billion in the first nine months of the current fiscal year, surpassing the revenues of the previous year from the same period by 33.41 percent.

Since late February, the war in Europe brought about global trade hurdles, triggering fears of a decline in Bangladesh’s export revenues, but the upward trend continued.

Shahidullah Azim, vice president of garment exporters' lobby BGMEA, said Bangladesh cut off exports to the Russian market but continued shipping goods around the globe, including other European countries.

“Bangladesh is receiving numerous purchase orders after COVID restrictions were lifted. Keeping that in mind, we think the trend will continue until June. But the recent gas crisis and the spike in prices of raw materials reduced the revenues.”

According to data from the Export Promotion Bureau, the growth continues to be propelled by exports of ready-made garments and leather products.

The earnings from the export of clothing in the nine months until March totalled $31.42 billion, surpassing the target by 19 percent and up 33.81 percent from the same period last year.

The home textile sector raked in $1.15 billion, seeing a growth of 37 percent.

Meanwhile, leather and leather products bagged $896.8 million, which is 31 percent more than the earnings made in the same period last fiscal year.

However, exports of jute and jute products earned $887 million as Bangladesh languishes 16.64 percent behind the target until March this fiscal and grossing 7 percent less than the same period last year.