Sea e-commerce unit Shopee to shut India operations
>>Fanny Potkin and Aditya Kalra, Reuters
Published: 29 Mar 2022 10:12 AM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2022 10:12 AM BdST
E-commerce and gaming firm Sea Ltd said on Monday it is withdrawing from India's retail market just months after starting operations there, the second pullback this month in an overseas expansion drive, as the loss-making firm faces a weak growth outlook.
The withdrawal, effective beginning March 29, comes weeks after its e-commerce arm Shopee said it was pulling out of France and after India banned Sea's popular gaming app "Free Fire".
After the ban, the market value of New York-listed Sea dropped by $16 billion in a single day, leading some investors to cut holdings in the Singapore-headquartered company.
Shopee said in a statement its withdrawal came "in view of global market uncertainties" and that the company would make "the process as smooth as possible".
Sea earlier this month said revenue growth of its e-commerce business was expected to halve to around 76% this year from a blistering 157% in 2021, amid fewer online purchases and engagements as more countries emerge from the pandemic.
"Due to a drastic shift in the market sentiment towards growth stocks, all these e-commerce companies are under real pressure to at least break even as soon as possible," said LightStream Research equity analyst Oshadhi Kumarasiri, who publishes on the Smartkarma platform.
Sea's U.S.-listed shares fell 3.2% to $112.35 in afternoon trading.
The company's shares had already dropped 11% in January after Chinese tech giant Tencent (0700.HK) announced it was selling 14.5 million shares in the group.
There is no clear evidence that the decision to withdraw from India is based on government pressure or other operational decisions, Citi analyst Alicia Yap said.
Reuters was the first to report Sea's decision on its Indian operations.
Shopee's India business began in October 2021 as part of an aggressive international push that saw it expand into Europe. Sea's market cap at the time was as much as $200 billion. It has since dropped to $64.76 billion in March 2022.
The local unit, Shopee India, recruited local sellers and launched a shopping website and app. India's fast-growing e-commerce market was already dominated by such players as Amazon.com Inc and Walmart's Flipkart.
One person with direct knowledge of the company's thinking said Shopee's decision to exit from India was sparked in part by stricter regulatory scrutiny that saw Sea's gaming app Free Fire banned as part of a crackdown on companies allegedly sending data to servers in China.
Sea said earlier in March it does not transfer or store data of Indian users in China.
The person said Shopee had been planning to invest up to $1 billion in India, and that the pullback would hurt Indian logistics firms with whom it had signed lucrative contracts.
The company, asked to comment on the figure, disputed the number as "not accurate", without giving details, saying "the decision regarding Shopee India has nothing to do with regulatory matters".
"We continue to work on addressing the situation with Free Fire in India," the firm added.
Reuters reported in February, citing sources, that Singapore authorities had raised concerns to India over the ban, asking why Sea had been targeted.
E-commerce players face a strict regulatory environment in India. New Delhi has for years imposed restrictions to protect smaller brick-and-mortar retailers.
Offline retailers in India have often alleged foreign companies bypass regulations and offer deep discounts that hurt their business, allegations the companies deny. Shopee had in recent months faced boycott calls from such traders in India.
- Shopee to shut India operations
- Agriculture ministry asked to allow onion imports
- Pusti, S Alam, Rupchanda called over cooking oil
- Russia, West at odds over gas payments in roubles
- Heineken to exit Russia
- Oil producers aren't 'superheroes': UAE minister
- No longer in Russia
- China industrial profits up
- Sea e-commerce unit Shopee to shut India operations
- Agriculture ministry asked to allow onion imports until Eid
- Pusti, S Alam, Rupchanda bosses summoned over cooking oil irregularities
- Russia will not supply gas to Europe for free: Kremlin
- Heineken to exit Russia at cost of around 400 million euros
- Oil producers as 'superheroes' is not how it works, UAE minister says
Most Read
- First day of new online train ticket system, run by Shohoz, runs into glitches
- AR Rahman in Dhaka for Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100 concert
- Ukraine sets ceasefire goal for new Russia talks, but breakthrough looks distant
- North Macedonia PM promises players 500,000 euros if they shock Portugal
- Biden aims to boost military and social spending in 2023 budget
- US sanctions on RAB are ‘outrageous’, says Hasina
- Pusti, S Alam, Rupchanda bosses summoned over cooking oil irregularities
- Missing Bangladeshi journalist, engineer found in custody of Libya’s security force
- Will Smith hits Chris Rock after joke about his wife, Jada
- icddr,b registers 8,500 cases of diarrhoea over a week in an unforeseen spike