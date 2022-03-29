India buys Russian sunoil at record high price as Ukraine supplies halt
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Mar 2022 04:44 PM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2022 04:44 PM BdST
India has contracted 45,000 tonnes of Russian sunflower oil at a record high price for shipments in April as edible oil prices in the local market surged after supplies from rival Ukraine stopped, five industry officials said.
Sunflower oil from Russia could help the world's biggest edible oil importer in easing the shortfall at a time when availability of vegetable oils is stretched because of Indonesia's decision to restrict palm oil supplies and lower soybean crop in South America.
"As vessel loading is not possible in Ukraine, buyers are trying to secure supplies from Russia," said Pradeep Chowdhry, managing director of Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd, which contracted 12,000 tonnes of Russian sunflower oil for April shipments.
Refiners bought crude sunflower oil at a record price of $2,150 a tonne, including cost, insurance and freight (CIF), in India for April shipments, compared with $1,630 before Russia invaded Ukraine, dealers said.
Sunflower oil was cheaper than rival palm oil and soyoil before the conflict, but as supplies from top exporter Ukraine stopped, buyers have to pay hefty premium, Chowdhry said.
The Black Sea accounts for 60% of world sunoil output and 76% of exports.
Indian buyers were not making purchases of Russian sunflower oil for nearly a month, but now they are placing orders as banks are opening letters of credit (LC) for the imports, said a New Delhi-based dealer with a global trading firm.
"Indian buyers are paying in dollars. Indian insurance companies are providing cover to vessels bringing sunoil from Russia," the dealer said.
Shipments of more than 300,000 tonnes of sunflower oil from Ukraine to India are stuck as loading at Ukrainian ports is suspended, said a Mumbai-based dealer.
India imports sunoil mainly from Russia and Ukraine. It imports palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, whereas the bulk of soyoil is sourced from Argentina and Brazil.
India has now been trying to increase imports of sunflower oil from Argentina, said Sandeep Bajoria, chief executive of Sunvin Group, a vegetable oil brokerage and consultancy firm.
"Even after the imports from Russia and Argentina, there would be shortfall of sunoil. Nobody can replace Ukraine's shipments," Bajoria said.
India consumes around 200,000 tonnes of sunflower oil but currently refiners can import around 80,000 tonnes only, the New Delhi-based dealer said.
Consumers are forced to switch to soyoil, rapeseed oil and groundnut oil as sunflower oil supplies are limited, the dealer said.
"Sunflower oil is very expensive. This is forcing price sensitive buyers to shift to other oils," Bajoria said.
India buys Russian sunoil at record high price as Ukraine supplies halt
- Russia’s gold reserves buy Putin a few options
- Shopee to shut India operations
- Agriculture ministry asked to allow onion imports
- Pusti, S Alam, Rupchanda called over cooking oil
- Russia, West at odds over gas payments in roubles
- Heineken to exit Russia
- Oil producers aren't 'superheroes': UAE minister
- No longer in Russia
- Russia’s gold reserves buy Putin a few options
- Sea e-commerce unit Shopee to shut India operations
- Agriculture ministry asked to allow onion imports until Eid
- Pusti, S Alam, Rupchanda bosses summoned over cooking oil irregularities
- Russia will not supply gas to Europe for free: Kremlin
- Heineken to exit Russia at cost of around 400 million euros
Most Read
- AR Rahman in Dhaka for Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100 concert
- First day of new online train ticket system, run by Shohoz, runs into glitches
- Ukraine sets ceasefire goal for new Russia talks, but breakthrough looks distant
- North Macedonia PM promises players 500,000 euros if they shock Portugal
- Pusti, S Alam, Rupchanda bosses summoned over cooking oil irregularities
- Biden aims to boost military and social spending in 2023 budget
- Missing Bangladeshi journalist, engineer found in custody of Libya’s security force
- icddr,b registers 8,500 cases of diarrhoea over a week in an unforeseen spike
- No-confidence motion moved in Pakistan parliament in bid to remove PM Khan
- Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock after Academy condemns his slap