Agriculture ministry asked to allow onion imports until Eid
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Mar 2022 01:31 AM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2022 01:31 AM BdST
The commerce ministry has asked the agriculture ministry to allow onion imports until Eid-ul-Fitr to keep the market stable during Ramadan, who prices soar sharply along with demand.
To buckle rising commodity prices ahead of the Muslim holy month, the government has taken a series of steps, including the waiver of taxes on import, production and supply of cooking oil.
The commerce ministry said in a letter to the agriculture ministry that onion prices have remained under control so far this year due to imports.
The agriculture ministry’s decision to permit imports of the kitchen staple will remain effective until Tuesday.
If the permission is not extended, the onion market may plunge into instability, the commerce ministry warned.
An official at the agriculture ministry said on Monday they would take a “positive decision” on the issue by Tuesday. The official requested anonymity as he was not authorised to talk to the media.
Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque, however, has spoken in favour of discontinuing onion imports so that local farmers can make a profit. “We want the farmers to get fair prices. Imports will be blocked again if necessary,” he said at a recent programme.
In Dhaka, local varieties of onion were sold at Tk 35 per kg on Monday while the exported produces were priced at Tk 25 a kg.
- Agriculture ministry asked to allow onion imports
- Pusti, S Alam, Rupchanda called over cooking oil
- Russia, West at odds over gas payments in roubles
- Heineken to exit Russia
- Oil producers aren't 'superheroes': UAE minister
- No longer in Russia
- China industrial profits up
- Tahsan, Mithila, Faria cleared of Evaly fraud
- Agriculture ministry asked to allow onion imports until Eid
- Pusti, S Alam, Rupchanda bosses summoned over cooking oil irregularities
- Russia will not supply gas to Europe for free: Kremlin
- Heineken to exit Russia at cost of around 400 million euros
- Oil producers as 'superheroes' is not how it works, UAE minister says
- No longer in Russia
Most Read
- First day of new online train ticket system, run by Shohoz, runs into glitches
- Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then apologises upon winning Oscar
- US sanctions on RAB are ‘outrageous’, says Hasina
- Pakistan PM Khan says he won't resign ahead of no-confidence move
- A doctor was stabbed. A hospital is accused of denying him treatment, leading to his death
- Will Smith hits Chris Rock after joke about his wife, Jada
- Roads clog up with morning traffic as protesters block Shahbagh, Paltan over price spirals
- When will Payra port be fully operational?
- Oscars organiser says it does not condone violence
- Onstage slap rattles Oscars, before ‘CODA’ triumphs