Agriculture ministry asked to allow onion imports until Eid

To buckle rising commodity prices ahead of the Muslim holy month, the government has taken a series of steps, including the waiver of taxes on import, production and supply of cooking oil.

The commerce ministry said in a letter to the agriculture ministry that onion prices have remained under control so far this year due to imports.

The agriculture ministry’s decision to permit imports of the kitchen staple will remain effective until Tuesday.

If the permission is not extended, the onion market may plunge into instability, the commerce ministry warned.

An official at the agriculture ministry said on Monday they would take a “positive decision” on the issue by Tuesday. The official requested anonymity as he was not authorised to talk to the media.

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque, however, has spoken in favour of discontinuing onion imports so that local farmers can make a profit. “We want the farmers to get fair prices. Imports will be blocked again if necessary,” he said at a recent programme.

In Dhaka, local varieties of onion were sold at Tk 35 per kg on Monday while the exported produces were priced at Tk 25 a kg.