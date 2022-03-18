Russian oil traders switch to private dealings from public tenders
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Mar 2022 10:09 AM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2022 10:09 AM BdST
Russian oil market participants have switched their trading tactics, favouring private deals over public offerings due to new Western sanctions, traders said on Thursday.
About a quarter of Russian oil exports, including flagship Urals and ESPO Blend oil grades, is usually sold on a spot basis, normally via public tenders in which a number of companies generally have been invited.
As of March 17, Russian oil companies haven't issued any spot tenders for May ESPO Blend, which would normally be offered in tenders by this time. No spot tenders for Urals loading in early April have been issued either, according to the loading plan for April 1-5 released on Wednesday, traders said.
Spot tenders had been a perfect instrument to place spot barrels, and the results of the tenders were used by the market as a price reference.
Since the end of February, however, tenders have been shunned by buyers spooked by sanctions imposed on Russia by Western nations targeting Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
As part of its sanctions, the United States has implemented a ban on Russian oil. However, the European Union - a much larger importer - has not.
Even so, there has been a chilling effect on the oil trade with buyers loath to be seeing doing business with Moscow, and US and EU sanctions on Russian banks have complicated deal-making.
"Tenders are of no use now. They only frighten potential buyers," a source with a Russian oil company told Reuters.
Russia's Surgutneftegaz and Zarubezhneft companies have failed to place Urals oil in tenders, while India's ONGC was unable to attract bids in a tender for Sokol crude.
Russian oil companies and foreign buyers have been looking for workarounds to their regular trading practices given the sanctions-related pressure on the market, such as offering alternative payment methods and conducting transactions in alternative currencies.
- Russian oil traders switch to private dealings from public tenders
- Chanel duels South Korean resellers in luxury boom
- Beating Japan at its own (video) game: A smash hit from China
- Deal signed on development of Japanese economic zone
- India's gold output could rise multifold: WGC
- VAT on cooking oil imports cut to 5%
- Robi reports ‘decent’ profit
- Drugmakers condemn plan for vaccine patent waiver
- Russian oil traders switch to private dealings from public tenders
- Beating Japan at its own (video) game: A smash hit from China
- Handbags at dawn: Chanel duels South Korean resellers in luxury boom
- BEZA signs agreement to pave way for Japanese economic zone in Narayanganj
- India's gold output could rise multifold if hurdles removed: WGC
- Government cuts VAT on cooking oil imports to 5%
Most Read
- Not Napa syrup, mother poisoned Ashuganj boys: police
- In some parts of the world, the war in Ukraine seems justified
- Russia warns United States: we have the might to put you in your place
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Sizzling heat and congestion chaos leave Dhaka citizens in agony
- Bangladesh is celebrating founding father Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary
- Bangladesh records no COVID deaths for third consecutive day
- Chakaria OC caught cutting birthday cake with fugitive suspect is removed
- Government to review decision to confer Independence Award on Amir Hamza
- Russia's advance in Ukraine stalls; US warns China on aiding Moscow