Drugmakers condemn plan for COVID vaccine patent waiver
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Mar 2022 07:09 PM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2022 07:09 PM BdST
Global drugmakers condemned on Wednesday an initiative by four World Trade Organization members to introduce an intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines, saying it could undermine the industry's ability to respond to health crises in future.
The United States, the European Union, India and South Africa reached consensus on Tuesday on key elements for a long-sought waiver for COVID-19 vaccines, according to a proposed text seen by Reuters.
"Biopharmaceutical companies reaffirm their position that weakening patents now when it is widely acknowledged that there are no longer supply constraints of COVID-19 vaccines, sends the wrong signal," said Thomas Cueni, director general of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA).
Cueni said in the statement the proposals amounted to "political posturing that are at best a distraction, at worse creating uncertainty that can undermine innovation’s ability to respond to the current and future response to pandemics."
He said the global pharmaceuticals industry was producing more than 1 billion vaccine doses a month, thanks to collaboration within the legal patent protection framework, and the focus should shift from production to distributing shots in poorer nations.
- Asia shares, oil rise ahead of Fed rate hike
- Govt waives 15% VAT on cooking oil imports
- Amazon slams Reliance takeover of stores
- Amazon closes in on MGM takeover
- Chevron set to trade Venezuelan oil
- Syndicate now controls market: HC
- Paytm chief detained briefly for negligent driving
- HSBC recognises winners of Business Excellence Awards
- Drugmakers condemn plan for COVID vaccine patent waiver
- Asian shares, oil prices up ahead of Fed; China shares wobble
- Bangladesh waives 15% VAT on cooking oil imports to curb price spiral
- Amazon slams Reliance takeover of Future stores as 'fraud' in India newspaper ads
- Amazon may be days away from closing deal to buy film studio MGM
- Chevron set to trade Venezuelan oil if US relaxes sanctions
Most Read
- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal arrives in Bangladesh
- Ukraine leader hints at compromise as Russian forces pummel capital
- Saudi Arabia says it’s aligned with Bangladesh in the vision of future
- Hasina announces TCB goods for another 10m people
- Abramovich flies into Moscow as more oligarch assets are seized in Spain
- Sunny Leone arrives in Bangladesh, fuelling social media debate
- ‘I’m not scared of anything’: death and defiance in a besieged Ukrainian city
- Cooking oil prices still to come off the boil. So how much VAT has really been waived in Bangladesh?
- European leaders visit Kyiv; Zelensky hints at compromise outside NATO
- Fox News crew was attacked in Ukraine, leaving two journalists dead