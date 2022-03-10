Govt discovers how prices rise, but edible oil VAT is likely to be suspended
The government has discovered how the prices of cooking oils rise and will investigate more, but a 15 percent Value Added Tax on the products is still likely to be suspended for now.
After placing orders, dealers or their representatives have to wait seven to 10 days at the mill gates with trucks to receive the products, counting thousands of takas in additional transport cost in waiting charges.
Meanwhile, the dealers sell the products to others even before the delivery. As the oil changes several hands before delivery, the price starts to spiral. The dealers also wait intentionally to get a better offer for their products
The wholesalers hike the price further citing a supply crunch as they also have to wait for the products.
None of the traders uses any money receipt, making evidence of market manipulation through the series of business malpractice difficult to find.
In addition, local extortionists collect tens of thousands of takas from the dealers to let their trucks enter the mills.
Finally, the consumers are forced to pay up to Tk 30 more per litre for soybean or palm oil.
And when the government rejected a proposal to raise prices, to place???????????????? which the businesses cited a supply crunch in the international market due to the Ukraine-Russia war, soybean oil bottles almost vanished from the retail market.
In reality, the mills still have enough stock from imports before the war-triggered crisis to meet the domestic demands for two months, according to a commerce ministry analysis.
The ministry and Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection discovered the causes behind the unjustifiable hike in prices after putting the traders and mill owners face to face in a meeting on Wednesday.
The traders revealed a lot of information, but the mill owners dismissed the allegation of delaying delivery.
So, AHM Shafiquzzman, an additional commerce secretary and acting director general of DNCRP, ordered an investigation into the alleged irregularities in the mills.
He earlier ordered the traders to keep money receipts at all levels.
Meanwhile, the authorities have hinted at suspending VAT on cooking oils to cool off the prices following the demand of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry.
The commerce ministry wrote to the National Board of Revenue to withdraw the VAT for now and Zakia Sultana, a member of the NBR, said they were working on the issue.
An announcement may be made soon, she said.
“They [NBR] are positive about the matter. I hope the good news will arrive soon,” said Shafiquzzaman.
