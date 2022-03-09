Stocks continue to recover as regulators step in
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Mar 2022 11:34 AM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2022 11:34 AM BdST
Bangladesh’s two stock exchanges have seen sharp gains in the first hour since the start of trading on Wednesday.
At the start of trading, the Dhaka Stock Exchange’s benchmark index, the DSEX, stood at 6,474.29.
Within an hour, the DSEX had jumped by 79.16 points or, 1.22 percent, to 6,553.45.
The stock market was headed for a fifth straight day in the red on Tuesday before the market regulator stepped in to curb a massive price fall.
Analysts attributed the market rout to fears of instability in the global and domestic economies over the Russia-Ukraine war.
Russia’s war with Ukraine has caused oil prices to skyrocket to levels unseen since 2008, causing anxiety on the Dhaka and Chattogram stock markets, but finally, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission announced some decisions to allay the fears of investors.
Under pressure, the benchmark index in Dhaka, DSEX, fell 295 points in a space of four days.
A similar trend developed in early trading on Tuesday with the DSEX losing 118.74 points, or 1.84 percent to 6,337.78 in the first hour.
The index bucked the losing trend after the BSEC announced a plan to inject Tk 1 billion into the stock market from the Capital Market Stabilization Fund, or CMSF, if the weakness of the stock market persisted. The investment began entering the market on Tuesday.
Share prices began to fall again and then turned around as the regulator reintroduced a circuit breaker to limit the daily fall to 2 percent.
That turn around continued into Wednesday.
The Chattogram Stock Exchange showed similar gains on Wednesday, with the broad index CASPI rising from 19,019.49 to 19,183.01 in the first hour of trading – an increase of 163.52 points.
- Western food companies pause operations in Russia
- Govt: No reason for edible oil price hike
- How a ban on Russian oil imports could affect US
- Apple announces low-cost iPhone SE with 5G
- Biden bans Russia oil imports to US
- Oil could hit $200 a barrel
- India to export 500,000 T wheat, as global prices surge
- Regulator triggers circuit breaker as stocks nosedive
- Stocks continue to recover as regulators step in
- Food companies, long symbols of the West in Russia, pause operations
- Govt sees no justifiable reason behind edible oil price hike, businesses blame each other
- How a ban on Russian oil imports could affect the US economy
- Apple announces low-cost iPhone SE with 5G, faster chip for Macs
- India signs deals to export 500,000 T wheat, as global prices surge
Most Read
- As Russia’s military stumbles, its adversaries take note
- Moscow allows Bangladesh to export potato to Russia after seven years
- Former LGRD minister's brother Babar arrested on money laundering charges
- Bangladesh home minister's son demands hanging of 'atheist' on Facebook
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan published
- Biden bans Russia oil imports to US, warns US gasoline prices will rise further
- Apple announces low-cost iPhone SE with 5G, faster chip for Macs
- Bangladesh avoids taking sides in Russia-Ukraine war. Is it a reasonable decision?
- bdnews24.com is biased, biased towards women: Editor-in-Chief Khalidi
- Battlefield reports are murky, but signs of Ukraine’s successes emerge