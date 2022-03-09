Stocks continue to recover as regulators step in

At the start of trading, the Dhaka Stock Exchange’s benchmark index, the DSEX, stood at 6,474.29.

Within an hour, the DSEX had jumped by 79.16 points or, 1.22 percent, to 6,553.45.

The stock market was headed for a fifth straight day in the red on Tuesday before the market regulator stepped in to curb a massive price fall.

Analysts attributed the market rout to fears of instability in the global and domestic economies over the Russia-Ukraine war.

Russia’s war with Ukraine has caused oil prices to skyrocket to levels unseen since 2008, causing anxiety on the Dhaka and Chattogram stock markets, but finally, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission announced some decisions to allay the fears of investors.

Under pressure, the benchmark index in Dhaka, DSEX, fell 295 points in a space of four days.

A similar trend developed in early trading on Tuesday with the DSEX losing 118.74 points, or 1.84 percent to 6,337.78 in the first hour.

The index bucked the losing trend after the BSEC announced a plan to inject Tk 1 billion into the stock market from the Capital Market Stabilization Fund, or CMSF, if the weakness of the stock market persisted. The investment began entering the market on Tuesday.

Share prices began to fall again and then turned around as the regulator reintroduced a circuit breaker to limit the daily fall to 2 percent.

That turn around continued into Wednesday.

The Chattogram Stock Exchange showed similar gains on Wednesday, with the broad index CASPI rising from 19,019.49 to 19,183.01 in the first hour of trading – an increase of 163.52 points.