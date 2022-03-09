Citi plans 900 hires for commercial banking unit over 3 years
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Mar 2022 02:33 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2022 02:33 PM BdST
Citigroup Inc's commercial banking unit will hire 900 staff over the next three years, a large part of which will be for the US bank's Asia Pacific business, as it plans to fast-track growth.
The US lender said on Monday that along with launching in new markets and expanding its digital capabilities, the Citi Commercial Bank (CCB) unit is looking to ramp up its presence in high-growth and emerging markets.
The bank, which currently operates in 60 countries and focuses on lending to mid-sized companies, said a bulk of the hires are expected to be in areas where it sees an increase in business activity, particularly the United States, China, Brazil, India and countries in Western Europe.
The move comes at a time when the Wall Street institution has been cutting down its international footprint by exiting non-core markets. Chief Executive Jane Fraser, who took the helm last year, has looked to simplify the bank and bring its profitability more in line with its peers.
In a separate statement on Tuesday, Citi said, as part of its global headcount expansion plan, it would hire close to 350 people, including nearly 200 commercial bankers, over the next three years to accelerate growth in the Asia Pacific region.
The hiring represents the largest investment in headcount across the bank globally, it said.
A majority of these hires will be placed in China, Hong Kong, India and Singapore. China and India will each get around 80 new hires. Hong Kong will add close to 100 people, while another over 30 will go to Singapore.
The arrangement will strengthen Citi's services, including treasury and trade solutions, securities, and its collaboration with global wealth management.
In 2021, the Asia Pacific business contributed 41% to the bank's global revenues of $2.7 billion.
Earlier this year, Citigroup said it will exit its Citibanamex consumer banking business in Mexico and also announced a deal to sell its retail unit in Taiwan.
- Dr Reddy’s to keep ‘business continuity’ in Russia
- Citi plans 900 hires for commercial banking unit
- In some markets, Ukraine war sparks boom
- Stocks gain ground as regulators step in
- Western food companies pause operations in Russia
- Govt: No reason for edible oil price hike
- How a ban on Russian oil imports could affect US
- Apple announces low-cost iPhone SE with 5G
- Indian pharma major Dr. Reddy's plans 'business continuity' in Russia
- Citi plans 900 hires for commercial banking unit over 3 years
- Winners take all: in some markets, Ukraine war sparks boom
- Stocks continue to recover as regulators step in
- Food companies, long symbols of the West in Russia, pause operations
- Govt sees no justifiable reason behind edible oil price hike, businesses blame each other
Most Read
- Bangladesh home minister's son demands hanging of 'atheist' on Facebook
- As Russia’s military stumbles, its adversaries take note
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan published
- Moscow allows Bangladesh to export potato to Russia after seven years
- Biden bans Russia oil imports to US, warns US gasoline prices will rise further
- Apple announces low-cost iPhone SE with 5G, faster chip for Macs
- Former LGRD minister's brother Babar arrested on money laundering charges
- bdnews24.com is biased, biased towards women: Editor-in-Chief Khalidi
- Battlefield reports are murky, but signs of Ukraine’s successes emerge
- Bangladesh registers 7 virus deaths, 446 cases