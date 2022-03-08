Bangladesh regulator triggers circuit breaker as stocks nosedive

“The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission hereby directs, on temporary basis, the Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited and the Chittagong Stock Exchange Limited to impose standard downward price change limit (circuit breaker) of 2 percent – based on the previous trading day’s closing price,” BSEC said in a statement.

A decision was also made to invest Tk 1 billion into the stock market from the Capital Market Stabilization Fund, or CMSF, if the weakness of the stock market persisted and the investment began entering the market on Tuesday, the BSEC official Shamsuddin Ahmed said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“Instructions have been sent to limit share price drops to 2 percent below the closing price on the previous day,” he said. “However, the limit on share price increases will remain the same.”

According to the previous circuit breaker rules, any shares below Tk 200 in price can increase or decrease in price by 10 percent. Shares priced between Tk 200 to Tk 500 can fluctuate in price by 8.75 percent, those priced from Tk 500 to Tk 1,000 by 7.5 percent, those up to Tk 2,000 in price by 6.25 percent, those up to Tk 5,000 in price by 5 percent, and those priced above Tk 5,000 by 3.75 percent.

Russia’s war with Ukraine has caused oil prices to skyrocket to levels unseen since 2008, causing anxiety on the Dhaka stock market.

Under this pressure, the benchmark index, DSEX, fell 182.12 points in a day, or by 2.74 percent. This was the largest percentage fall in a day in 11 months. The share price of 96 percent of companies traded fell on Monday.

A similar trend was taking place on Tuesday morning, triggering the decision regarding the circuit breaker and the investment.