Bangladesh regulator triggers circuit breaker as stocks nosedive
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Mar 2022 05:55 PM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2022 05:55 PM BdST
The price of all companies listed on Bangladesh’s stock exchange may only fall up to 2 percent on Wednesday, according to Dr Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, the commissioner of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission.
“The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission hereby directs, on temporary basis, the Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited and the Chittagong Stock Exchange Limited to impose standard downward price change limit (circuit breaker) of 2 percent – based on the previous trading day’s closing price,” BSEC said in a statement.
A decision was also made to invest Tk 1 billion into the stock market from the Capital Market Stabilization Fund, or CMSF, if the weakness of the stock market persisted and the investment began entering the market on Tuesday, the BSEC official Shamsuddin Ahmed said at a press conference on Tuesday.
“Instructions have been sent to limit share price drops to 2 percent below the closing price on the previous day,” he said. “However, the limit on share price increases will remain the same.”
According to the previous circuit breaker rules, any shares below Tk 200 in price can increase or decrease in price by 10 percent. Shares priced between Tk 200 to Tk 500 can fluctuate in price by 8.75 percent, those priced from Tk 500 to Tk 1,000 by 7.5 percent, those up to Tk 2,000 in price by 6.25 percent, those up to Tk 5,000 in price by 5 percent, and those priced above Tk 5,000 by 3.75 percent.
Russia’s war with Ukraine has caused oil prices to skyrocket to levels unseen since 2008, causing anxiety on the Dhaka stock market.
Under this pressure, the benchmark index, DSEX, fell 182.12 points in a day, or by 2.74 percent. This was the largest percentage fall in a day in 11 months. The share price of 96 percent of companies traded fell on Monday.
A similar trend was taking place on Tuesday morning, triggering the decision regarding the circuit breaker and the investment.
- At the top of Europe's banks, it's a man's world
- Uniqlo owner stays put in Russia but Boeing suspends buying titanium
- Stocks in free fall
- Oil seesaws, Asia shares dip
- Car industry woes show how conflicts will reshape trade
- Russia lifts Bangladesh potato export ban
- Freeze VAT on edible oil: FBCCI
- Russia could work around SWIFT ban but with high costs
- Bangladesh regulator triggers circuit breaker as stocks nosedive
- At the top of Europe's banks, it's still a man's world
- Uniqlo owner stays put in Russia as Boeing suspends buying Russian titanium
- Stocks in free fall in first hour of trading
- Oil seesaws, Asia shares dip as Ukraine talks make little progress
- Car industry woes show how global conflicts will reshape trade
Most Read
- Moscow allows Bangladesh to export potato to Russia after seven years
- As Russia’s military stumbles, its adversaries take note
- Former LGRD minister's brother Babar arrested on money laundering charges
- Can schools in Bangladesh force students to wear hijab as part of uniforms?
- Bangladesh avoids taking sides in Russia-Ukraine war. Is it a reasonable decision?
- Gavaskar shocked by Warne's death but says he was not the greatest spinner
- Hasina leaves for UAE to join Dubai Expo
- Arming Ukraine: 17,000 anti-tank weapons in 6 days and a clandestine cybercorps
- Women in police face adversity in Bangladesh. But they are breaking barriers and blazing a path
- Putin has deployed nearly 100% of pre-staged forces into Ukraine: US official