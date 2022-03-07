Indian police arrest NSE stock exchange's former head Ramkrishna: source
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Mar 2022 12:43 AM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2022 12:46 AM BdST
India's federal police on Sunday arrested the former chief executive of the National Stock Exchange of India in a case related to alleged governance lapses at India's top bourse, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters.
Chitra Ramkrishna was arrested in New Delhi, the source at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said, without sharing further details.
The market regulator penalised Ramkrishna, among others, after an investigation that showed she had sought advice for years from an outsider she described as a Himalayan yogi.
A security guard walks past the logo of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inside its building in Mumbai, India, May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Sunday's arrest follows a Feb 11 order by the market regulator that highlighted lapses at the exchange and said Ramkrishna, who quit as CEO in 2016, was "merely a puppet" of someone she described as a yogi.
