DDCL Managing Director Rafiquddin dies of COVID complications at 78
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Mar 2022 09:26 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2022 10:11 PM BdST
Managing Director of Development Design Consultants AKM Rafiquddin has died of complications induced by COVID-19 under hospital care in Dhaka. He was 78.
His daughter-in-law Aumia Khundkar told bdnews24.com Rafiquddin, who founded the consultancy firm, took his last breath at 5:48am on Thursday at the United Hospital.
He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Feb 1 and gradually developed various complications following the infection, Aumia said.
According to a press release, the DDCL has conducted and overseen several national infrastructure projects such as the Dhaka Metro Rail Project (Line 1, 5 and 6), Bangabandhu Railway Bridge Project, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport terminal 3 project; Kuril Flyover, Bangladesh National Building Code, Matarbari Power Plant and Port Facilities including new port, PMC services for Dohajari Cox’s Bazar Project, SASEC 1 road connectivity project as well as different projects in the LGED.
The DDCL has consulted on projects abroad as well.
Rafiquddin's Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at Azad Masjid in Gulshan after Asr prayers on Thursday. Another Janaza will take place at his village home at Kolimohor in Pangsha Upazila of Rajbari district the same day.
He left behind his wife and a daughter, two sons, three grandchildren, one son-in-law, two daughters-in-law, and a host of loved ones and well-wishers, the press release added.
