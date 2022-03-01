Mastercard blocks multiple financial institutions over sanctions on Russia
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Mar 2022 10:23 AM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2022 10:23 AM BdST
Mastercard Inc said late on Monday it had blocked multiple financial institutions from its payment network as a result of sanctions imposed on Russia over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Mastercard will continue to work with regulators in coming days, the company said in a statement. It also promised to contribute a $2 million for humanitarian relief.
On Saturday, the United States and its allies said they would take action against Russia's central bank and bar some of the country's banks from the SWIFT international payments system. Read full story
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".
Russians rushed to ATMs and waited in long queues on Sunday amid concerns that bank cards may cease to function, or that banks would limit cash withdrawals after Western sanctions.
