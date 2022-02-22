Store owners to face action if workers are unvaccinated, says DMP commissioner
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Feb 2022 02:18 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2022 02:18 PM BdST
Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam says that action will be taken against store owners if their employees are unvaccinated against COVID-19.
“If an employee is allowed to work despite not getting vaccinated, action will be taken against the owner,” he said during the unveiling of a new public campaign to encourage people to get the vaccine on Tuesday.
“It is our personal responsibility to get vaccinated. We must save ourselves and save others as well. If you are not protected, you may put your family at risk. That is why we must get the vaccine and follow health regulations.”
The police commissioner also spoke of countries where the vaccine was not freely available.
“Even in our neighbouring country of India, people have to pay to get the vaccine,” he said. “That is the case in some wealthy countries too. But in Bangladesh everyone can get the vaccine for free.”
“In fact, here we are tracking down people to give them the shots. Students cannot go to schools and colleges without them. The Store Owners Association has decided that, if a store owner or worker refuses to get the vaccine, that store will be closed.”
The event was attended by leaders from the Store Owners Association and owners and workers from numerous markets.
