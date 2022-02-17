Indian tax authorities search premises of China's Huawei
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Feb 2022 08:57 AM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2022 08:57 AM BdST
India's income tax authorities have conducted searches at multiple premises of Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies as part of a tax investigation, a government source told Reuters, confirming local media reports.
The searches were conducted at Huawei's office premises in New Delhi, neighbouring Gurugram and tech hub Bengaluru on Tuesday, the source said on condition of anonymity, in line with government policy.
The development comes a day after government sources told Reuters that India had blocked access to 54 mobile apps, mainly Chinese, over security concerns.
Officials from the income tax department looked at Huawei's financial documents, account books and company records, Indian businesses and overseas transactions, NDTV reported, citing news agency PTI. Some records were also seized, the report added.
"We have been informed of the visit of (the) income tax team to our office and also of their meeting with some personnel," Huawei said in a statement.
"Huawei is confident our operations in India are firmly compliant with all laws and regulations. We will approach related government departments for more information and fully cooperate as per the rules and regulations."
The income tax department declined to comment.
Last year India overlooked Huawei when it named foreign network equipment suppliers allowed to carry out 5G trials in what is one of the world's biggest markets by number of mobile phone users.
- Louis Vuitton set to raise price tags
- Coca-Cola pledges 25% reusable packaging
- Beijing visitors go hi-tech to avoid getting lost in translation
- Champagne sales hit record
- J&J defends talc bankruptcy strategy
- Tesla's Musk donated 5,044,000 shares to charity
- London stocks tumble
- Commercials explore a COVID-free future
- Indian tax authorities search premises of China's Huawei
- Coca-Cola, criticised for plastic pollution, pledges 25% reusable packaging
- Louis Vuitton set to raise price tags this week as costs climb
- Beijing visitors go hi-tech to avoid getting lost in translation
- Champagne sales hit record as fizz returns with pandemic recovery
- Johnson & Johnson defends talc bankruptcy strategy called 'rotten' by cancer plaintiffs
Most Read
- Malaysia releases former Bangladesh envoy Khairuzzaman from custody
- Indian composer-singer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
- Teen says she was ‘left’ at Dhaka University after being ‘raped for five days’
- Gulshan Shopping Centre is teeming with crowds eight months after being declared unfit for use
- Sharun’s ex-wife Mim sent to jail in college girl Muniya ‘murder and rape’ case
- Bangladesh records 15 COVID deaths, 3,929 cases in a day
- Bangladesh COVID expert panel recommends school restart from Feb 22
- Education Minister Dipu Moni hopes to reopen schools in February
- Bangladesh to administer first COVID vaccine doses without registration until Feb 26
- Dihan indicted in schoolgirl rape and murder case