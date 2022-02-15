Home > Business

Tesla's Musk donated 5,044,000 shares to charity

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk donated a total of 5,044,000 shares in the world's most valuable automaker to a charity from Nov 19 to Nov 29 last year, its filing with US Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Monday.

 

