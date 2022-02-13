Himalaya yogi ran India's top bourse as puppet master, regulator says
>>Abhirup Roy, Reuters
Published: 13 Feb 2022 11:29 PM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2022 11:29 PM BdST
The former head of India's largest stock exchange shared confidential information with a yogi and sought his advice on crucial decisions, a probe by the market regulator has found, ahead of the bourse's much-awaited public listing.
In a case of "bizarre misconduct" that was a "glaring breach" of regulations, Chitra Ramkrishna, the former chief executive of National Stock Exchange (NSE), shared information including the bourse's financial projections, business plans and board agenda with a purported spiritual guru in the Himalayas, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said.
"The sharing of financial and business plans of NSE ... is a glaring, if not unimaginable, act that could shake the very foundations of the stock exchange," SEBI said in an order, imposing penalties on Ramkrishna, the bourse and other top former executives for the lapses.
Ramkrishna, who quit NSE in 2016 citing "personal reasons", was not immediately reachable for comment. NSE and SEBI did not respond to requests for comment.
Allegations of corporate governance lapses have dogged NSE for several years. The exchange had planned to go public in 2017 but its listing was derailed by allegations officials had provided some high frequency traders unfair access through co-location servers, which could speed up algorithmic trading.
After a three-year investigation, SEBI fined the exchange over $90 million and barred it from raising money on securities markets for six months. NSE challenged the order in court and has sought SEBI's approval to file for a new IPO.
However, during that investigation, SEBI found documents showing Ramkrishna's emails to an unknown person, who she said during questioning was a "spiritual force" she had sought guidance from for 20 years.
Ramkrishna, in her defence, told SEBI that sharing of information with the person who was "spiritual in nature" did not compromise confidentiality or integrity.
The SEBI order however stated that it was "absurd" for Ramkrishna to contend that sharing sensitive information such as dividend pay-out ratios, business plans and the performance appraisals of NSE employees did not cause harm.
The SEBI probe also found the purported guru had substantial influence over the appointment of a mid-level executive, without any capital market experience, directly as an adviser to Ramkrishna with inadequate documentation and a salary higher than most senior NSE officials.
The guru was running the exchange, and Ramkrishna was "merely a puppet in his hands", SEBI said.
Questions emailed to an address given in the SEBI order as belonging to the guru were not immediately responded to.
SEBI also said NSE and its board were aware of the exchange of confidential information but had chosen to "keep the matter under wraps".
The regulator fined NSE 20 million rupees ($270,000) and has barred the exchange from launching any new products for six months.
SEBI imposed a penalty of 30 million rupees on Ramkrishna and barred her from any bourse and SEBI-registered intermediary for three years.
Ramkrishna was among a group of executives who in the early 1990s started NSE as a challenger to the more established BSE Ltd, then known as Bombay Stock Exchange. She was appointed joint managing director of NSE in 2009 and promoted to CEO in 2013.
- Saudi transfers $80bn Aramco shares to state fund
- Marketplace suspends most NFT sales
- Reliance plans to turn syngas into blue hydrogen
- First municipal bond set for approval
- Australia drops criminal cartel case against Citi, Deutsche
- Uber 2024 profit forecast falls short of expectations,
- Uber 'bouncing back' from a pandemic-induced slump
- Twitter misses ad revenue estimates
- Saudi Arabia transfers Aramco shares worth $80bn to state fund
- Marketplace suspends most NFT sales, citing 'rampant' fakes and plagiarism
- India's Reliance plans to turn syngas into blue hydrogen
- Bangladesh’s first municipal bond set for approval as Dhaka North plans to develop market
- Australia drops landmark criminal cartel case against Citi, Deutsche
- Uber 2024 profit forecast falls short of expectations, shares drop
Most Read
- Results of HSC and equivalent exams handed over
- Shakib goes unsold in IPL 2022 mega auction
- Bangladesh announces HSC pass rate of 95.26%
- Bangladeshi group appears to promote Canada convoy protest: report
- Nakano-Imran children to stay in mother's custody until case verdict: SC
- 3 newborns found dead in Dhaka
- Bangladesh to release HSC results on Sunday
- Biden tells Putin Ukraine invasion would bring swift, decisive response
- Bangladesh records 28 deaths, 4,838 COVID cases in a day
- Reckless driver without licence caused Chakaraia crash killing five brothers: RAB