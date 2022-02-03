BAT shares rise on DSE after court quashes VAT dodge charges

The Dhaka Stock Exchange on its website on Thursday revealed that the final verdict in the 2013 case was delivered on Dec 9 last year.

Listed as a company under the food sector in the capital market, BATBC’s shares increased on Thursday as a result of the verdict.

In November 2013, the NBR claimed Tk 19.24 billion from BATBC, one of the biggest taxpayers, bringing VAT and SD dodging charges against Bristol and Pilot, both of which are BAT products.

The case was moved to the High Court which initially asked BATBC to make the payment. However, a stay order on the verdict was issued 12 days later.

After the Appellate Division gave a verdict in favour of BATBC in 2018, the NBR filed a review petition against it two years later.

On Dec 9 last year, the Appellate Division said the NBR’s claim of the money was out of legal bounds.

Following the news, BAT’s shares traded three times higher on Thursday compared with Wednesday.

BAT was fifth on the list of top trading shares on the stock market on Thursday, seeing a Tk 1.8 increment in each share.