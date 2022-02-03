Bangladesh hikes LPG prices by 5.26%
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Feb 2022 03:11 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2022 03:11 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission has increased the prices of liquified petroleum gas by 5.26 percent in February, after two months of consecutive price reductions.
The BERC fixed the price of LPG per kg at Tk 103.34, an increase of Tk 5.17 per kg. The new price will take effect from 6 pm on Thursday.
Accordingly, the price of a 12 kg cylinder rose by Tk 62 from Tk1,178 in January to Tk 1,240.
This is the first time the price of LPG has increased in 2022, following an increase in the price of propane and butane set by Saudi CP.
According to the announcement, the price of propane and butane mixture was fixed at $720.50 in January and rose to $775 in February.
The price of reticulated LPG has risen from Tk 94.94 in January to Tk 100.10 in February. The price of Autogas, or LPG used in vehicles, has been fixed at Tk 57.81 per litre, including VAT.
