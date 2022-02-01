Credit Suisse unveils new wealth management structure with Huber COO
Credit Suisse Wealth Management division's new boss Francesco De Ferrari has laid out a new structure from March 1 that revamps its business areas for Europe and Latin America and names Christian Huber as chief operating officer.
De Ferrari was appointed as CEO of the Swiss bank's wealth management business in December. This followed Credit Suisse's plans to shift towards wealth management and curb investment banking.
Huber is now chief operating officer of the Swiss private banking business.
Robert Cielen will head the business area Europe combining Europe and Emerging Europe, and Marcello Chilov will run Latin America, combining LatAm and Brazil, the bank said on Monday.
Cielen had led the Emerging Europe business before he became head of Europe in 2020.
Global Chief Investment Officer Michael Strobaek will also take on the role as sustainability lead for the Wealth Management division.
