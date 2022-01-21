Home > Business

Britain's Primark to cut 400 store management jobs

  Reuters

Published: 21 Jan 2022 08:51 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2022 08:51 AM BdST

A plan to simplify British clothing retailer Primark's in-store retail management structure will result in the net loss of about 400 jobs, the finance chief of owner Associated British Foods said on Thursday.

"A number of roles are going to be affected. Will there be a net reduction? Yes. And that net reduction is the 400 figure," finance chief John Bason told Reuters.

