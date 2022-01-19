Home > Business

Bangladesh-India trade almost doubled in a year, says High Commissioner Doraiswami

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jan 2022 12:50 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2022 12:50 AM BdST

India’s High Commissioner Vikra Doraiswami has said trade between Bangladesh and his country has almost doubled in the past year.

The annual trade increased by 94 percent and it is expected to cross $2 billion by the end of 2022, he said in a meeting on Tuesday with Md Jashim Uddin, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry or FBCCI.

“India is eager to take the bilateral trade to a new level,” FBCCI quoted Doraiswami in a statement. He sought top trade body’s help to reach the target.

Jashim Uddin said Bangladesh cannot export many products due to a “lack of facilities” on the Indian side of the border and it is hampering the trade.

Doraiswami said India will open a new gate at its Petrapole Land Port and trade will be prioritised in a secretary-level meeting in February.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories