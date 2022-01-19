Bangladesh-India trade almost doubled in a year, says High Commissioner Doraiswami

The annual trade increased by 94 percent and it is expected to cross $2 billion by the end of 2022, he said in a meeting on Tuesday with Md Jashim Uddin, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry or FBCCI.

“India is eager to take the bilateral trade to a new level,” FBCCI quoted Doraiswami in a statement. He sought top trade body’s help to reach the target.

Jashim Uddin said Bangladesh cannot export many products due to a “lack of facilities” on the Indian side of the border and it is hampering the trade.

Doraiswami said India will open a new gate at its Petrapole Land Port and trade will be prioritised in a secretary-level meeting in February.