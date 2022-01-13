Beximco’s sukuk bonds gain on debut
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jan 2022 05:19 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2022 05:19 PM BdST
Bangladesh started the trading of the Beximco Green Sukuk Al Istisna'a bonds, a Shariah-compliant debt instrument and the first of its kind, on Thursday.
The face value or offer price was fixed at Tk 100 per bond, which gained as much as 10% in an hour after DSE opened trade, before it closed at Tk 101 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.
A sukuk is a bond that conforms to Islamic strictures on the prohibition of charging or paying interest. The biggest offer by any private company in Bangladesh, the Beximco sukuk bonds are secured. Investors can turn their bonds into shares, or take profit semi-annually over a term of five years.
The bond originated by Beximco Ltd has been categorised as a corporate bond of the DSE under the N category and has the trading code ‘BEXGSUKUK.’
The prime minister’s Industries and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman inaugurated the bond trading at the DSE on Thursday. Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam was present as a special guest.
Market regulator BSEC approved Beximco Limited's sukuk in June 2021.
As much as Tk 7.5 billion of the sukuk was planned for sale to current shareholders, another Tk 7.5 billion through initial public offering and the rest to other investors.
The deadline was further extended to Dec 21 and finally, bonds worth Tk 30 billion were sold.
Bonds worth a total of Tk 24.4 billion were sold under the private placement, while retail buyers bought bonds worth Tk 4.23 billion. Current shareholders bought bonds worth Tk 20 million. Sukuk bonds worth at least 1.35 billion were bought by the underwriters.
The trading then started on Thursday.
Beximco took the decision to release the bonds as part of a push to mobilise funds for the solar power projects of Teesta Solar and Korotoa Solar, the subsidiaries of Beximco Power Company Ltd.
The proceeds from the sukuk, maturing in five years, will also be used to finance the machinery and equipment required for the expansion of Beximco's textile division.
- US business fears never ending liability from COVID lawsuits
- Everyone wins in India’s telecoms debt reset
- Don’t impose lockdown: FBCCI president
- Uber expands to Rangpur
- BioNTech eyes up to 17bn euros in vaccine revenue
- India easing curbs on Chinese investments
- No entry to trade fair without a mask
- China Evergrande moves from Shenzhen HQ building to cut costs
- Beximco’s sukuk bonds gain on debut
- US business fears never ending liability from 'take-home' COVID-19 lawsuits
- Everyone wins in India’s telecoms debt reset
- Don’t impose lockdown despite spike in COVID cases, says FBCCI president
- Uber expands to Rangpur, reaching all eight divisions in Bangladesh
- BioNTech eyes up to 17bn euros in vaccine revenue in 2022
Most Read
- Attack mars Qawwali musical event at Dhaka University
- Tk 600,000 of fish caught at once in Cox’s Bazar
- He featured as a Baul in a music video. RAB arrests him as a ‘terrifying serial killer’
- Pori Moni to contest actors’ association election
- Moderna vaccine to be used as booster doses in place of Pfizer
- Two Biman Bangladesh staffers jailed for 12 years for gold smuggling
- 15-20% coronavirus cases in Bangladesh are of omicron variant: minister
- The ships that travel to St Martin’s Island
- Elevated expressway, flyover threaten to scupper Chattogram metro rail plans
- US COVID deaths rising but likely due to delta, not omicron, says CDC chief