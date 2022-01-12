Don’t impose lockdown despite spike in COVID cases, says FBCCI president

“Coronavirus cases are on the rise again and it is creating anxiety about another lockdown in the business sector,” said FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin at a Dhaka Reporters Unity event on Wednesday.

But lockdowns are no solution, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries said.

“No country in the world is imposing a lockdown. This is because lockdowns harm business. As we kept businesses open last year, our exports grew. This is why we achieved 5.47 percent growth despite the pandemic, whereas some other countries, like our neighbour India, saw negative growth.”

The lockdowns led to the current labour crisis in garments factories, he said.

“Last year, because garment factories were closed for 13 to 14 days, workers went home. Many of them never came back. And so, lockdowns aren’t a solution because they cause harm.”

He urged a focus on health restrictions instead.

“I support the vaccine restrictions the government has put on hotels and restaurants and its orders barring mass gatherings. We must focus on vaccines and health awareness.”