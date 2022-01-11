No entry to Dhaka trade fair without a mask
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jan 2022 05:12 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2022 05:12 PM BdST
Dhaka International Trade Fair authorities have decided to tighten health restrictions at the venue as the COVID-19 situation continues to worsen across the country.
No visitor will be allowed to enter the venue without wearing a mask from Tuesday, said Iftikher Ahmed Chowdhury, secretary of the Export Promotion Bureau and fair director.
“Security forces will pay special attention to ensure face coverings. Any visitor without a mask will have to face questions at the venue.”
The EPB secretary said the authorities will impose new measures in line with the pandemic restrictions announced by the government. The entry of people without masks has been restricted as a first step.
The pandemic restrictions issued by the Cabinet Division due to the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh will take effect from Thursday.
People must show vaccine certificates to dine in restaurants and stay in hotels in line with the new rules. Unvaccinated students above 12 years of age will not be allowed to join in-person classes or exams.
Buses, trains and launches have been instructed to operate at half capacity. Drivers must show vaccine certificates to operate vehicles.
The government will deploy mobile courts nationwide to enforce mandatory mask rules and other health protocols at public places.
The requirement for dining in restaurants will also be followed at the fair venue from Thursday, said Iftikher Ahmed.
However, the authorities have yet to decide whether to cut the fair short.
The month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair kicked off at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre at Purbachal in the capital at the beginning of the new year.
The trade fair, held at a new venue after a year’s gap amid the coronavirus pandemic, has been open for 10 days and has attracted a huge crowd.
