Shanta Amanah Shariah Fund declares 10% dividend
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jan 2022 12:53 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2022 12:53 AM BdST
Shanta Amanah Shariah Fund has declared cash dividend of 10 percent, or Tk 1 per unit, for the year 2021.
Earnings Per Unit (EPU) of the fund stood at Tk 1.33, which means the fund disbursed 75.2 percent of its earnings to its investors, the company said in a statement.
Shanta Asset Management Limited, sponsor and asset manager of the fund, has announced shareholders who held units on Dec 31, 2021 will be entitled to the declared dividend.
The fund has generated 16.4 percent return against a 15.2 percent surge of the DSE Shariah Index.
“Moreover, Shanta Amanah has become one of the top performers among all the other shariah-compliant open-end mutual funds in Bangladesh,” the company said.
“The investors have gained their confidence on this well-governed fund of Shanta Asset Management Limited, which has been reflected on the tremendous increase of the said fund’s Asset Under Management.”
In 2021, the total AUM of Shanta Amanah Shariah Fund has more than doubled and reached around Tk 470 million.
“We are continuously gaining positive response from our investors, and we are immensely thankful to them for having their faith in us. Also, we are working rigorously to generate a satisfactory return to our valued investors with in-depth research and disciplinary investment,” said Mohammad Emran Hasan, CEO of Shanta Asset Management.
“SAML is working rigorously for the development of the capital market by promoting open-end mutual funds as a suitable investment vehicle to its retail investors.”
- Shanta Amanah Shariah Fund declares 10% dividend
- Rezaul Hossain joins upay as new MD
- UK minister visits India to press on economic ties
- TIB slams 'unethical' advantage given to Padma Bank
- Citigroup to fire unvaccinated staff this month
- Tim Cook earns 1,400 times more than average Apple worker
- Tesla Full Self Driving software price raised to $12,000 in US
- Moderna’s boosted valuation has Tesla- like spin
- Shanta Amanah Shariah Fund declares 10% dividend
- Rezaul Hossain joins upay as new MD and CEO
- UK trade minister visits India to press on trade, economic ties
- TIB slams BB for giving 'unethical' advantage to Padma Bank
- No jab, no job: Citigroup to fire unvaccinated staff this month: memo
- Tim Cook earned over 1,400 times the average Apple worker in 2021
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s textile students block key road as they demand online exams in pandemic
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 34% to 1,491 in a day
- TIB slams BB for giving 'unethical' advantage to Padma Bank
- Ex-DIG Partha Gopal Banik gets 8 years in prison for corruption
- The new weddings in India’s south: ‘expect some magic’
- Saudi princess and daughter released after three years in jail
- Fire destroys over 1,000 houses in Bangladesh Rohingya camp
- Murad, wife surrender arms as police probe domestic abuse claims
- Bangladesh doing 'utmost' to keep schools open despite omicron fears
- Four judges promoted to Supreme Court’s Appellate Division