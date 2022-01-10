Shanta Amanah Shariah Fund declares 10% dividend

Earnings Per Unit (EPU) of the fund stood at Tk 1.33, which means the fund disbursed 75.2 percent of its earnings to its investors, the company said in a statement.

Shanta Asset Management Limited, sponsor and asset manager of the fund, has announced shareholders who held units on Dec 31, 2021 will be entitled to the declared dividend.

The fund has generated 16.4 percent return against a 15.2 percent surge of the DSE Shariah Index.

“Moreover, Shanta Amanah has become one of the top performers among all the other shariah-compliant open-end mutual funds in Bangladesh,” the company said.

“The investors have gained their confidence on this well-governed fund of Shanta Asset Management Limited, which has been reflected on the tremendous increase of the said fund’s Asset Under Management.”

In 2021, the total AUM of Shanta Amanah Shariah Fund has more than doubled and reached around Tk 470 million.

“We are continuously gaining positive response from our investors, and we are immensely thankful to them for having their faith in us. Also, we are working rigorously to generate a satisfactory return to our valued investors with in-depth research and disciplinary investment,” said Mohammad Emran Hasan, CEO of Shanta Asset Management.

“SAML is working rigorously for the development of the capital market by promoting open-end mutual funds as a suitable investment vehicle to its retail investors.”