Rezaul Hossain joins upay as new MD and CEO
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jan 2022 09:28 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2022 09:28 PM BdST
UCB Fintech Company Limited, which offers mobile financial services under the brand name upay, has appointed Rezaul Hossain as its managing director and chief executive officer.
The company, a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank, announced the move in a statement on Sunday.
A veteran in telecoms and mobile financial service industry, Rezaul boasts of more than 26 years of experience in sales, marketing, products, and distributions.
He has also worked for many top local and multinational companies, including Grameenphone, Citycell, Airtel and bKash, while playing an instrumental role in shaping the ever evolving telecommunications and financial technology landscape in the country though his "dynamic leadership", the company said.
Prior to joining upay, Rezaul had been involved with several enterprises, including Nagad, a Bangladesh Post Office-backed digital financial service startup which he had co-founded in 2018.
Previously, Rezaul led the commercial division of bKash from 2011 to 2017 as the Chief Commercial Officer, helping the company grow into the largest mobile financial service provider in the world based on number of subscribers, agents and transactions.
Commenting on the appointment, Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, chairman of UCB Fintech, said, “The board is delighted to welcome Rezaul Hossain to upay and we look forward to stand beside him to bring upay to a different height."
"Rezaul Hossain is a highly accomplished business leader and brings a wealth of skills and experience that will take us to our strategic goal in becoming one of the leading mobile financial service companies of Bangladesh."
Rezaul expressed happiness at joining upay and said, "Despite being a new financial service brand, I believe upay has a huge potential to disrupt the market. As I have a long vision for the advancement of the country's financial technology sector, I would like to dedicate my experience, expertise and industry knowledge to help upay grow and reach its full potential through bringing delightful experiences to our customers."
upay launched its commercial operation in March 2021 after securing an MFS licence from Bangladesh Bank in December 2020. Since its inception, the company has acquired around 400,000 customers and has more than 100,000 agent points across the country.
- TIB slams 'unethical' advantage given to Padma Bank
- Citigroup to fire unvaccinated staff this month
- Tim Cook earns 1,400 times more than average Apple worker
- Tesla Full Self Driving software price raised to $12,000 in US
- Moderna’s boosted valuation has Tesla- like spin
- German startups lay groundwork for marijuana bonanza
- HK bars, restaurants face more pain as COVID curb returns
- PRAN-RFL plans Tk 17bn expansion
- Rezaul Hossain joins upay as new MD and CEO
- UK trade minister visits India to press on trade, economic ties
- TIB slams BB for giving 'unethical' advantage to Padma Bank
- No jab, no job: Citigroup to fire unvaccinated staff this month: memo
- Tim Cook earned over 1,400 times the average Apple worker in 2021
- Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in US, Musk says
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s textile students block key road as they demand online exams in pandemic
- TIB slams BB for giving 'unethical' advantage to Padma Bank
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 34% to 1,491 in a day
- Ex-DIG Partha Gopal Banik gets 8 years in prison for corruption
- Saudi princess and daughter released after three years in jail
- The new weddings in India’s south: ‘expect some magic’
- Jyotirmay Guhathakurta's relatives allege land grab in Banaripara
- Fire destroys over 1,000 houses in Bangladesh Rohingya camp
- Four judges promoted to Supreme Court’s Appellate Division
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 1,116 in a day