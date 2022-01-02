Chattogram port sets record in container handling, goods transport

Until Friday, the port handled more than 3.2 million 20 feet equivalent unit or TEU of containers against 2.8 million in 2020, said Omor Faruk, secretary of Chattogram Por Authority.

The amount of cargo handled by the port was 116.6 million tonnes. More than 4,200 ships docked at the jetties of the port in the year.

Omor and Syed Nazrul Islam, first vice-president of garment exporters’ group BGMEA, credited the relentless efforts of the port’s officials and workers for the success.

“This growth, increase in management capacity is very significant amid the pandemic,” said Nazrul.

A large portion of Bangladesh’s readymade garments is exported through the port

Nazrul said the port’s capacity will increase further once the bay terminal is launched.