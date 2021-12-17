Adidas launches new share buyback
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Dec 2021 10:02 AM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2021 10:02 AM BdST
Adidas plans to buy back up to 4 billion euros ($4.54 billion) of its shares by 2025 and will also return the majority of the cash proceeds from the sale of Reebok, it said on Thursday.
The German sportswear company said it will cancel most of the shares repurchased during the programme, which would reduce the number of shares as well as share capital accordingly.
The buyback will start in January 2022 and run until 2025, it said.
The move is part of plans announced by Adidas earlier this year to return up to 9 billion euros to its shareholders in the next five years, through dividend payouts of between 30% and 50% of net income from continuing operations along with share buybacks.
"Over the next couple of years, our business will generate significantly more cash than ever before," Chief Financial Officer Harm Ohlmeyer said in a statement.
The company will also pass on to shareholders the majority of the cash proceeds from the divesture of US subsidiary Reebok, which it expects to be finished in the first quarter of 2022, it said.
In August, Adidas said it was selling Reebok to Authentic Brands Group (ABG) for up to 2.1 billion euros ($2.5 billion) as the company concentrates on its core brand.
- Indian shares end four-day losing streak
- Adidas launches new share buyback
- Ex-McDonald’s CEO repays company $105m
- US adds more Chinese firms to restricted entity list
- Airlines fly close to downwards debt spiral
- Intel to invest $7bn in new Malaysian plant
- Amazon says India revoking Future deal would boost Reliance, hurt competition
- US passes measure clamping down on Xinjiang products
- Former McDonald’s CEO repays company $105 million
- US adds more Chinese firms to restricted entity list
- Airlines fly close to downwards debt spiral
- Intel to invest $7 billion in new plant in Malaysia, creating 9,000 jobs
- Amazon says India revoking Future deal would boost Reliance, hurt competition
- US House passes measure clamping down on products from China's Xinjiang
Most Read
- Kovind joins Hamid, Hasina at Victory Day parade
- Bangladesh vows not to let the sacrifice of Liberation War martyrs go in vain
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- ‘Not acceptable’: Momen expresses frustration over sanctions in call with Blinken
- Bangladesh, India bound by the power of faith and friendship: Kovind
- Bangladesh celebrating 50 years of victory over Pakistan
- Four children die as wind lifts jumping castle into air at Australia school
- Putin and Xi show united front amid rising tensions with US
- Train rams microbus at Dhaka level crossing. The man at the wheel loses wife and child
- Biden nominates JFK's daughter Caroline Kennedy to be ambassador to Australia