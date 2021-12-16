US adds more Chinese firms to restricted entity list
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Dec 2021 08:52 PM BdST Updated: 16 Dec 2021 09:08 PM BdST
The US Commerce Department hit several Chinese companies with export restrictions on Thursday, citing national security reasons including what Washington says is their roles in the oppression of China's Uyghurs or helping Beijing's military.
A senior administration official had said earlier in the day the Commerce Department and Treasury Departments would announce a series of actions on Thursday targeting Chinese companies that Washington says use biotechnology and surveillance to abuse human rights.
The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
The US move on Thursday followed a US investment ban placed last week on Chinese facial recognition company SenseTime, and could worsen already rocky relations between Beijing and Washington.
Aside from China, the Commerce Department also took action against entities from Georgia, Malaysia, and Turkey for allegedly "diverting or attempting to divert US items to Iran’s military programmes."
Citing their role in the Chinese government's alleged oppression of ethnic Uyghurs, the Commerce Department added China's Academy of Military Medical Sciences and its 11 research institutes to its list of companies and institutions, restricting access to exports.
The department also added HMN International, formerly Huawei Marine, as well as Jiangsu Hengtong Marine Cable Systems, Jiangsu Hengtong OpticElectric, Shanghai Aoshi Control Technology Co, Ltd, and Zhongtian Technology Submarine Cable to the list for allegedly acquiring, or attempting to acquire, technology from the United States to help modernise the People's Liberation Army.
UN experts and rights groups estimate more than a million people, mainly Uyghurs and members of other Muslim minorities, have been detained in recent years in a vast system of camps in China's far-west region of Xinjiang.
China denies abuses in Xinjiang.
"These (Thursday's) actions come in the broader context of the administration's efforts to address the misuse of technology to surveil, and in many cases, as with the PRC, to exercise large scale repressive social control," the senior official told reporters, referring to the People's Republic of China.
- Airlines fly close to downwards debt spiral
- Intel to invest $7bn in new Malaysian plant
- Amazon says India revoking Future deal would boost Reliance, hurt competition
- US passes measure clamping down on Xinjiang products
- India told to comply with global sugar trade rules
- Chanel appoints Unilever executive Nair as CEO
- Apple closes in on $3tr market value
- BMW to add X5 production in China
- US adds more Chinese firms to restricted entity list
- Airlines fly close to downwards debt spiral
- Intel to invest $7 billion in new plant in Malaysia, creating 9,000 jobs
- Amazon says India revoking Future deal would boost Reliance, hurt competition
- US House passes measure clamping down on products from China's Xinjiang
- WTO panel tells India to comply with global trade rules on sugar
Most Read
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Bangladesh celebrating 50 years of victory over Pakistan
- Nakano Eriko, a Japanese national, gets custody of children in court battle against Bangladeshi husband
- Kovind joins Hamid, Hasina at Victory Day parade
- Bangladesh won its victory through a saga of sacrifice. How was the day half a century ago?
- ‘Not acceptable’: Momen expresses frustration over sanctions in call with Blinken
- Relatives say Dhaka University student is 'tortured to death'. Her husband is detained
- Bangladesh treats its citizens ‘equally, not as minority’, Hasina tells India’s Kovind
- Bangladesh vows not to let the sacrifice of Liberation War martyrs go in vain
- Putin and Xi show united front amid rising tensions with US