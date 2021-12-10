Home > Business

Musk sells Tesla shares worth $963.2 million

Published: 10 Dec 2021 09:54 AM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2021 09:54 AM BdST

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $963.2 million, US securities filings showed on Thursday.

He also exercised stock options to buy 2.17 million shares of Tesla, according to the filings.

