Delta Life Insurance charged with dodging Tk 253.4m VAT
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Dec 2021 04:32 AM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2021 04:32 AM BdST
The authorities have prosecuted Delta Life Insurance on charges of dodging Value Added Tax or VAT, which totalled Tk 253.4 million, including 2 percent interest.
The VAT Audit, Intelligence and Investigation Directorate started a case on Thursday after a review of records dated from January 2013 to December 2017, according to a statement.
The investigation, led by Deputy Commissioner Monowar Mursalin, revealed that the insurance company paid Tk 10.97 million in VAT against health insurance, although the payable amount was Tk 97.85 million.
For VAT at source, Delta Life Insurance paid Tk 63.4 million against Tk 92.2 million in dues.
Adiba Rahman, CEO of Delta Life, said they might have calculated less VAT due to a misunderstanding.
She said the company will pay the VAT if the National Board of Revenue demands it.
