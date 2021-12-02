Bangladesh’s exports continue to stay steady at $4bn in November
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Dec 2021 10:38 PM BdST Updated: 02 Dec 2021 10:38 PM BdST
Bangladesh has continued its post-pandemic gains in November, shipping $4.04 billion worth of goods and exceeding the monthly target by 13 percent.
November’s exports grew 31.25 percent year-on-year.
That compares with a new record in exports, $4.73 billion, in October.
In the first five months of this fiscal year, exports grew 24.29 percent year-on-year to $19.79 billion.
However, the discovery of the new coronavirus variant omicron, which was first found in South Africa, is a cause for concern among exporters.
The flow of export earnings is still positive after buyers placed huge orders following the lifting of COVID restrictions, said Shahidullah Azim, vice president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association.
“But following the news of the new variant, they are sending purchase orders in a very calculative manner. As a result, we are worried about the possibility of orders going down in the future. It all depends now on how great an impact omicron has.”
Exporters think the transport workers’ strike last month also caused export earnings to drop.
Garment exports increased 22.97 percent year-on-year to $15.85 billion in the July-November period, compared with the $14.11 billion target for the period, according to data from the Export Promotion Bureau.
- Omicron keeps markets volatile
- Global airlines prepare for omicron volatility
- Markets fall on omicron fears
- Omicron variant poses risks to global growth
- Currencies recover from Omicron chaos
- Europe's telcos want US tech giants to help fund network costs
- Govt determined to create investment-friendly environment: Hasina
- What will the world be like in 20 years?
- European shares drop as omicron keeps markets volatile
- Global airlines prepare for omicron volatility, agility will be key
- Markets fall on omicron fears as officials offer vaccine reassurance
- Omicron COVID-19 variant poses risks to global growth, inflation: rating agencies
- Currencies recover from Omicron chaos but analysts warn more volatility ahead
- D Telekom, Vodafone, others want US tech giants to help fund network costs
Most Read
- Dhaka bus owners accept 50% student discount on bus fare
- Bomb threat on Malaysia Airlines jet turns out to be false alarm
- Fire destroys 3 resorts, restaurant in Rangamati’s Sajek
- India says it detects two cases of Omicron variant
- Biman plane makes emergency landing at Chattogram airport after technical problem
- 13 to die for 2011 murders of 6 students in Aminbazar
- Pandemic’s toll on education: tens of thousands skip Bangladesh school certificate exams
- Biman jet ‘dodges disaster’ after collision with cows during take-off
- Serum sends 4.5m AstraZeneca doses as Bangladesh reaches milestone of 100m administered shots
- A bomb threat on a Malaysia Airlines turned out to be false. But the authorities stuck to their task