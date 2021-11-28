Investigation reveals Danish Foods dodged Tk 34.6m in VAT: official
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Nov 2021 01:59 AM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2021 01:59 AM BdST
An investigation has revealed that Danish Foods Limited, owned by Partex Star Group, has evaded Tk 34.6 million in Value Added Tax, according to the director general of VAT Audit, Intelligence and Investigation Directorate.
The directorate has started a case against Danish Foods after the investigation found the company had not declared revised prices after a 7.5 percent increase, leading to Tk 37 million in dues. But it had not paid nearly 26 million of the sum.
The company enjoyed extra rebate on increased prices of its products, such as advertisements, paper for tea bags and boxes, gas and cartons, from July 2017 to June 2018.
Through extra rebate, the company has evaded more than Tk 6.4 million, said Moinul Khan, director general of the VAT intelligence directorate.
The investigation, led by Alamgir Hussein, an assistant director of VAT intelligence, also found that Danish Foods had paid more than Tk 1.2 million in VAT at source in this period, but it was supposed to pay Tk 3.1 million. It also needs to pay 2 percent interest on the dodged VAT, totalling over Tk 2.3 million.
Danish Foods finally paid around Tk 24.5 million of the total dues on its own. The case has been forwarded to Dhaka East VAT Commissionerate to collect the rest of the money and take legal action.
- StanChart arranges PRAN Agro’s Tk 1.5bn bond sale
- Returns filing deadline won't be extended: NBR
- Black Friday draws US shoppers
- The holiday shopping season is here, but is it back?
- China asks Didi to delist from US on security fears
- Malaysia's 5G network fees will cost telcos less: finance minister
- Pakistan's Daraz aims to beef up as Amazon eyes market
- Dyson dumps Malaysian supplier over labour concerns
- StanChart arranges PRAN Agro’s Tk 1.5bn green bond sale
- Income tax returns deadline won't be extended past Nov 30: NBR
- Black Friday draws US shoppers but many shun stores for online
- The holiday shopping season is here, but is it back?
- China asks Didi to delist from US on security fears
- Malaysia's 5G network fees will cost telcos less, says finance minister
Most Read
- Bangladesh halves student fares on state-owned buses amid protests
- Stand-off to linger as bus owners oppose fare discount for students
- Bangladesh moves to bar travel from S Africa amid discovery of new COVID variant: Maleque
- Bangladesh women earn maiden ODI Cricket World Cup berth
- President exempts ex-Kurigram DC Sultana from punishment over jailing of reporter
- Liton century, Mushfiqur 82* set Bangladesh off to fine start in Chattogram
- Infant ‘thrown into the street’ in Wari dies
- AstraZeneca examining impact of new COVID variant on vaccine, antibody cocktail
- Two cases of coronavirus Omicron variant detected in Britain
- Pandemic burned a hole in students' pockets. A bus fare hike creates the perfect storm