Macy’s raises full-year outlook after strong third-quarter sales
>>Sapna Maheshwari, The New York Times
Published: 19 Nov 2021 01:37 AM BdST Updated: 19 Nov 2021 01:37 AM BdST
Macy’s, the beleaguered department store chain, reported rosy third-quarter sales Thursday and raised its sales and earnings forecast for the year, in a positive signal for retailers that struggled during the pandemic.
The company said its sales for the three months ended Oct 30 were $5.4 billion, and it posted a net profit of $239 million. Comparable sales rose 37% from the same period last year and about 9% from 2019. Macy’s noted that a Friends and Family event fell into the third quarter this year from the fourth quarter in 2019.
Retail sales overall jumped 1.7% in October, the third monthly increase, the Commerce Department said Tuesday, a sign of the strength of the US economic recovery from pandemic restrictions. Walmart and Home Depot each reported quarterly earnings this week that topped Wall Street’s expectations.
Retailers like Macy’s, which also owns Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury, are benefiting as customers resume social activities and gear up for a busier holiday season than last year, when the country was in the depths of the pandemic and before vaccines were widely available.
The company said that its downtown stores had yet to recover as tourism remained depressed and many office workers continued to work remotely.
The company, which is trying to accelerate its digital sales, separately said Thursday that it would introduce an online marketplace next year with third-party merchants.
©2021 The New York Times Company
- Google signs 5-year deal to pay for news from AFP
- US asks Japan, China to consider tapping oil reserves
- Hitting balance on UK euro clearing may take years: EU
- Banks, energy stocks drag Indian shares lower
- Walmart stock tumbles
- Lighter vessel charges raised
- Bosses try to coax Vietnam’s workers back to factories
- Europe's banks turn to fees to kick customers' branch habit
- Google signs 5-year deal to pay for news from AFP
- US asks Japan, China, others to consider tapping oil reserves
- Getting balance right on UK euro clearing may take years: EU official
- Banks, energy stocks drag Indian shares lower; Reliance, SBI slip
- Walmart stock tumbles as supply chain snarls hit margins ahead of holidays
- Bangladesh lighter vessel operators raise charges 15% after diesel price hike
Most Read
- Pakistan cricket team should be sent back, says state minister Murad Hasan
- Man goes fishing in a pond and finds a bagful of cash. Divers come and get more
- UN committee adopts Rohingya resolution calling upon Myanmar to address the root causes of the crisis
- Bangladesh economy was hammered by pandemic. Now it sees green shoots
- The women bringing sex ed to the Arab world
- Hasina questions subsidies, says fuel price hike is linked to global surge
- Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated: Europe’s COVID-19 culture war
- Bangladeshi attorney sends legal notice to Mark Zuckerberg
- A Nike executive told of once killing a man. Here’s what he left out
- Bangladesh reports 5 virus deaths, 244 cases in a day