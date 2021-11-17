Bangladesh lighter vessel operators raise charges 15% after diesel price hike
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Nov 2021 12:20 AM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2021 12:20 AM BdST
The operators of lighter vessels that transport goods from Chattogram port to other parts of Bangladesh have raised the freight charges by 15 percent after a hike in fuel prices.
The increase follows an increase in freight charges of road cargo transports, and bus and launch fares over a diesel price hike.
The Water Transport Cell, which operates the lighter vessels, announced the decision on Tuesday after a meeting on Monday.
Representatives of Cargo Vessel Owners Association, Coastal Ship Owners Association, Container Ship Owners Association, Inland Vessel Owners Association and other relevant organisations attended the meeting.
The hike in lighter vessel charges will cause a Tk 62.25 per tonne rise in the cost of transporting goods through waterways from Chattogram port, according to Nurul Haque, secretary general of Cargo Vessel Owners Association.
Imported goods are unloaded to lighter vessels from mother ships at the outer anchorage of the port before being transported to other parts of the country through 34 routes.
