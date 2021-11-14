India's Future discloses new documents to bolster case against Amazon deal
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Nov 2021 06:43 PM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2021 06:43 PM BdST
Independent directors at India's Future Retail have disclosed new documents in a letter to the country's antitrust watchdog aiming to bolster their case against Amazon.com Inc as they seek to revoke a 2019 deal between the two companies.
A 160-page stock exchange filing on Sunday showed the directors reviewed records related to the 2019 deal between a group unit, Future Coupons, and Amazon, and argued that disclosures by the U.S. company before the Competition Commission of India (CCI) when it sought approval of the deal contradicted Amazon's own internal communications at the time.
Amazon and the CCI did not respond to a request for comment on the disclosure on Sunday.
The two companies' legal dispute, centred around Amazon's deal to invest $200 million in Future Coupons, has become a high-stakes battle which could determine the dominant player in India's retail market in the years ahead.
Amazon has successfully used the tie-up to block Future's attempted sale of retail assets to rival Reliance for $3.4 billion, which the Indian company is banking on to help keep its business afloat.
According to the Sunday filing, Future's directors told the CCI in a Nov. 10 letter that Amazon's intentions were not to invest in Future Coupons because of its "unique business model and strong growth potential", as it stated while seeking approvals.
Rather, an internal email from an Amazon India executive to other senior Amazon executives, entitled "Future Retail Limited Investment", said the US firm was using a "'twin-entity investment' structure to invest in Future Retail" due to Indian law restrictions.
"The CCI has to revoke the approval granted for Amazon's investment," the letter from Future's independent directors stated.
Their filing is the latest salvo in an escalating legal battle.
In July, Reuters exclusively reported that the CCI had reviewed a complaint from Future and then accused Amazon of concealing facts while seeking the 2019 deal approval, after the watchdog compared legal disclosures made by Amazon at several forums.
The company told Reuters at the time that it was confident of addressing the watchdog's concerns.
India's financial crime-fighting agency has also ordered Future - the country's second-largest retailer - to submit documents related to the 2019 Amazon deal as part of an investigation into possible breach of foreign investment laws, Reuters reported last week.
- AstraZeneca says it will start profiting from its vaccine
- Toshiba plans to split into three
- J&J to split into two companies
- Stocks soar in India, luring investors at home and abroad
- Square to launch sale of COVID pill on Saturday
- Alibaba tones down Singles Day retail bonanza
- Didi prepares to relaunch apps in China
- Retailers lose love for Asia
- India's Future discloses new documents to bolster case against Amazon deal
- AstraZeneca says it will start profiting from its vaccine
- Starting a business with your 401(k)? Be careful
- Toshiba plans to split into three after wave of scandals
- Healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson to split into two companies
- Stocks soar in India, luring investors at home and abroad
Most Read
- Karnaphuli tunnel is 75% complete. Now the project is dogged by potential trouble: traffic jam
- A judge said rape cases should not be recorded after 72 hours. Now she is removed from judicial duty
- A remnant of the past: what lies ahead for historic Dhaka Gate?
- She came to Bangladesh from the Philippines for love. Now she's a union council member
- Body of schoolgirl recovered in Gulshan
- Judge who said police should not record case 72 hours after rape faces action
- Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU in Evercare Hospital
- Hasina returns home after climate conference, France visit
- Hasina wins WITSA Eminent Persons Award
- 'Deeply sorry': UK's Sharma offers apology for last-minute changes to climate deal