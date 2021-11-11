Hero motorcycle festival winner in Rajshahi gets Tata Indigo car

Sanjay Bhan, the head of global business at Hero MotoCorp, and Abdul Matlub Ahmad, the chairman of HMCL Niloy Bangladesh, handed the prize at a ceremony on Wednesday, according to a media release.

HMCL Niloy Bangladesh Ltd is a joint venture between Hero MotoCorp and Niloy Motors Limited. It is organising the festivals throughout November.

Customers can win a car, TV and other prizes on purchase of Hero MotoCorp motorcycles. Four customers have won the car so far.

“Hero MotoCorp is a customer-focused company and we are always looking to bring the best offers for our customers. Bangladesh is one of our most important and strategic markets. We are happy to see the positive response to the Bike Melas and hope to see more customers benefiting from these offers,” the media release quoted Bhan as saying.

Matlub added: “We are happy to bring excitement to the market with these special offers. Hero MotoCorp products are globally renowned for their quality and reliability and now customers have even more reasons to purchase these popular motorcycles."

All customers who purchase a Hero MotoCorp motorcycle in November stand a chance to win the Tata Indigo car.

The customers who purchase the Thriller 160R will receive a complementary 32-inch LED TV.

Customers will also receive discounts of up to Tk 9,500 and other gifts on purchase of any Hero MotoCorp product.

They can visit Hero MotoCorp customer touch-points to get details of the Bike Mela festivals in their nearest location.