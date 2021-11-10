Hasina seeks more investment from French businesses to double Dhaka-Paris trade

In a virtual meeting with Mouvement des Entreprises de France or MEDEF, the largest organisation of employers in the country, Hasina pointed out on Wednesday that French investment in Bangladesh is still modest compared to its global footprint.

She invited the French investors to witness first-hand the investment opportunities in Bangladesh. Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, or BIDA, which directly reports to her office, will be “happy to support you in any way possible”, she said.

The prime minister advised the French businesses to find a local partner to make their entry easier, saying their constant feedback and suggestions are also welcome. “You would be well advised to build a partnership with Bangladesh in the long term. I am sure you will feel confident about the prospects for high returns on your investment.”

She thanked MEDEF for setting up a Bangladesh-France Business Council and added her government would encourage further bilateral engagements through institutional linkages. The MEDEF business mission to Bangladesh can be planned in connection with next year’s celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries, she said.

Hasina said she and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to take the bilateral relations to new heights in a meeting on Tuesday and this should be reflected in economic partnership as well. “I look forward to your active cooperation in making that happen.”

“Bangladesh stands ready to welcome you to make your business venture grow for our mutual benefit.”

The prime minister said her government’s efforts have made Bangladesh an attractive trade and investment destination. She recalled she had said in Paris back in 2017 that France needs to invest to sustain its growth, and Bangladesh needs investment and trade to fast-track its growth. “Together, we can create a win-win situation for our two economies.”

Bangladesh-France trade is growing steadily with the two-way trade standing close to $2 billion. France is now Bangladesh’s fifth largest export destination. “We must aim to double the volume of bilateral trade by 2025. Our export to France also needs to diversify further,” Hasina said.

She noted a number of French enterprises are engaged in Bangladesh, which developed its first satellite, Bangabandhu I, with the technical support of the French company Thales Alenia Space. Two ground control stations have also been set up while Bangladesh has started planning for its second satellite.

The prime minister also mentioned that Bangladesh’s air navigation systems are being supported by French technology. French expertise is being used in Bangladesh’s energy sector, including for expanding one of its oil refineries.

“We appreciate continued French investment in our water development sector. Agro-processing can be yet another area for enhanced cooperation.”