Cost of construction goes through the roof as economy recovers

People are struggling to continue construction. Some have stopped the work, while many others are just waiting on their plans.

An analysis showed rod prices have shot up by around 38 percent in 10 months.

The rates of increase in the prices of brick, sand, stone, cement, glass, aluminium, pipe, indoor fittings and other materials in this period are between 10-20 percent.

Rod prices have increased to Tk 73,000 per tonne from the pre-pandemic level of Tk 52,000 at the beginning of 2020, although the prices of raw materials fell in the international market, said Kamal Mahmud, president of Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh or REHAB.

Rising shipping costs after a rebound in global economic activities hiked rod prices, said Mohammad Jahangir Alam, managing director of GPH Ispat.

He believes a rise in domestic demand in the manufacturing countries, including Turkey, Brazil and the UK, is another reason for the volatility in the market, while economic activities peaked in China, which consumes half the steel produced globally.

He said steel supply decreased and prices increased due to “mismanagement in the global supply chain”. If the prices of the rod were readjusted with the international prices of steel, the prices of the construction materials should have been Tk 80,000 per tonne in Bangladesh, according to him.

The prices have not reached that level because 30 percent of the raw materials are coming from domestic sources and the manufacturers have unused stocks of previously purchased raw materials, he added.

“Factory owners are not buying fresh raw materials. It means panic is damaging production. Only those who had bought steel previously are in production now.”

Jahangir also said it will take time to realise whether the prices of rods will fall or increase further.

OTHER MATERIALS

Abdul Mumin, who sells stones in Gabtoli, said the price of the product is now Tk 180 per square foot after increasing to Tk 230 in mid-2021, but the current rate is still higher than the usual Tk 160.

“Stone import decreased in the two years of the pandemic. The prices shot up when construction resumed after the lockdowns. Now they have decreased again.”

Brick prices have increased by Tk 3,000 per truck on an average, according to trader Shahin Ahmed. He is selling bricks from auto-bricks in Singair at Tk 32,000 per truck.

Sand prices were Tk 2,500 higher per truck in the past two months before falling again, the traders said. They are selling sand at Tk 8,500 per truck.

Aluminium prices have increased by 30 percent and glass prices 20 percent, said trader Abul Hossain of Mohakhali.

SS pipe prices rose 17 percent in mid-2021 before decreasing by 5 percent. Last week, the factory owners raised the prices by 10 percent again.

Cement prices have not changed much. The traders are selling the product at Tk 420-440 per sack. “But the retailers’ margin of profit has shrunken. It has become difficult to continue the business,” said trader Khaledur Rahman of Pirerbagh.

SMALL ENTREPRENEURS IN TROUBLE

Khandaker Ali Haider, co-ordinator of Grace Builders, said the investors established the company to sell flats after purchasing land and constructing buildings. Now the company is not planning a new project in the next six months due to the soaring prices of construction.

Grace Builders is waiting for customers after constructing a building in Mirpur.

“We are not experiencing anything happy now. The small entrepreneurs in the housing sector have nothing to say in this situation,” said Jubayer Nahid, manager of Creative Builders, based in the same area.

Abdur Razzaque, chairman of Arma Real Estate, said they postponed three projects for a year due to the high prices of construction materials. “The losses have left me helpless.”