Beximco, Square shares surge as COVID pill hits Bangladesh market
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Nov 2021 09:42 PM BdST Updated: 09 Nov 2021 09:42 PM BdST
The shares of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited and Square Pharmaceuticals Limited have soared after the drugmakers received the regulatory nod to sell generic versions of Merck's oral COVID-19 pill molnupiravir in Bangladesh.
Beximco and Square are among 10 companies authorised to sell the drug in Bangladesh.
Beximco began the sales on Tuesday after getting the emergency production and marketing authorisation on Monday.
Square will begin marketing the pill within the next week.
Following the development, two drugmakers became the top gainers on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the main capital market of Bangladesh.
Beximco's stocks rose by Tk 4.30 to Tk 223.40 on Tuesday, reversing a two-day slump, with over 1.69 million shares changing hands.
Meanwhile, the price of Square Pharmaceuticals' shares climbed by Tk 3.20 to Tk 212.70, having been in decline in the previous 5 days.
More than 1.75 million shares of Square Pharmaceuticals were traded on Tuesday.
Eskayef, Incepta, General Pharma, Beacon Pharma, Renata and three other companies have also received the production go-ahead from the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA).
Beximco Pharma is supplying the drug with the brand name Emorivir at Tk 70 per capsule. Eskayef has priced its pills, Monuvir, at Tk 50 each.
A patient needs to take eight 200 mg capsules daily - four at a time, two times a day - for five days following a doctor’s prescription to treat mild to moderate infections. Trial research has suggested that the pill is likely to be most effective when taken during the early stages of infection.
Bangladeshi pharmaceutical companies were able to swiftly bring in the medicine due to having rights to “copyright exemption” on some drugs as a “developing country”, according to Maj Gen Md Mahbubur Rahman, director-general of the DGDA.
The drug has been touted as a "game-changer" in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and health authorities are hopeful that it will help eliminate the disease in the country.
