Truckers end strike as minister says demand for higher freight charges logical
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Nov 2021 10:51 PM BdST Updated: 08 Nov 2021 11:14 PM BdST
Truckers have called off strike over a hike in diesel prices after two hours of talks with the government as the home minister says the demand for higher freight charges is logical.
“We think their demand is logical,” the minister, Asaduzzaman Khan, said, urging business groups BGMEA, BKMEA, FBCCI and others to increase freight charges.
“With this reassurance, the [freight transport] leaders have decided to postpone their strike.”
On Nov 4, the government raised diesel prices by Tk 15, or 23 percent, to Tk 80 per litre citing a hike in the global market. Passenger and freight transport owners then began a strike on Friday.
Bus owners called off the strike on Sunday after the government agreed to raise fares.
But Bangladesh Truck, Covered Van and Tanker Lorry Prime Movers Owners and Workers Coordinating Council decided to continue the strike to demand a reversal of the diesel price hike.
The organisation’s secretary, Tajul Islam, said they were not concerned with fares, but had gone on strike over the price hike and would continue to strike unless it was reversed.
The freight transport strike affected export and import, besides domestic goods transport, heavily.
Traders said prices of commodities will also rise due to increased transport costs after the fuel price hike.
