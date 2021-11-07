Bangladesh transport owners demand 40% jump in bus fares after diesel price hike

The proposal was tabled at a fare review meeting with the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority.

The meeting led by BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder started at the BRTA office in Dhaka at 11:30 am on Sunday amid a three-day nationwide strike demanding a fare hike.

The government increased the prices of diesel and kerosene by Tk 15 to Tk 80 per litre on Wednesday, citing a volatile global oil market. Transport owners and workers almost immediately started an indefinite nationwide strike in response, demanding either a rise in fares or a reversal of the 23 percent hike.

The strike has entered its third day, with service suspended for intra-city buses, long-haul buses and freight vehicles. Launches also stopped operating on Saturday. The situation has caused great difficulties for ordinary people.

In 2015, the government set the price per kilometre travelled at Tk 1.70 for city buses and Tk 1.60 for minibuses. They also set the minimum price for a bus journey at Tk 7 for city buses and Tk 5 for minibuses.