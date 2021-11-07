Bangladesh transport owners demand 40% jump in bus fares after diesel price hike
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Nov 2021 03:56 PM BdST Updated: 07 Nov 2021 03:56 PM BdST
Transport owners have demanded a 40 percent hike in bus fares per kilometre after the government raised diesel prices by Tk 15, or 23 percent.
The proposal was tabled at a fare review meeting with the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority.
The meeting led by BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder started at the BRTA office in Dhaka at 11:30 am on Sunday amid a three-day nationwide strike demanding a fare hike.
The strike has entered its third day, with service suspended for intra-city buses, long-haul buses and freight vehicles. Launches also stopped operating on Saturday. The situation has caused great difficulties for ordinary people.
In 2015, the government set the price per kilometre travelled at Tk 1.70 for city buses and Tk 1.60 for minibuses. They also set the minimum price for a bus journey at Tk 7 for city buses and Tk 5 for minibuses.
