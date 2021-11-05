Airbnb revenue surges as countries open up for vaccinated travellers

International travel search volumes have been rising as countries, including the United States, start to ease pandemic-related restrictions for fully vaccinated visitors.

Easing lockdowns have helped Airbnb recover from a steep drop in business early last year as leisure-seeking domestic travellers booked homes away from major cities. It now expects cross-border travel to further boost its revenue.

"We are seeing recovery in both longer-distance and cross-border travel this year, while domestic and short-distance travel continue to be more popular than 2019 levels," the company said in a statement.

The vacation rental said the recovery was dominated by North America and Europe - regions with higher average daily rates. It rose 15% to about $149 in the third quarter from a year earlier.

For the Thanksgiving week in the United States, Airbnb said as of Sept 30, nights booked are 40% higher than same period in 2019.