Hasina urges British entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh

In a virtual address to the 'Bangladesh Investment Summit 2021: Building Sustainable Growth Partnerships' and Roadshow in London on Thursday, Hasina highlighted several "lucrative" sectors that are open to foreign investment.

"[There are many lucrative sectors] like energy, renewable energy, shipbuilding, automobile, light engineering, agro-processing, blue economy, tourism, knowledge based hi-tech industries, ICT that are awaiting foreign investment, and British investors can choose any of these and beyond,” she said.

She urged British enterpreneurs to expand their businesses in Bangladesh and assured them that the government would provide "all kinds of facilities" to investors, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported.

"And if anyone faces any problem, I'm there [to help]."

As many as 100 Economic Zones and 28 High-Tech Parks are being prepared for foreign and domestic investment, she said.

Hasina also invited British companies to invest in Bangladesh's exclusive economic zones.

“Let me assure you that our government agencies, including the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, will do their best to ensure a congenial business environment for you," she said.

“I would be very happy if Bangladeshis who are living in different parts of Great Britain today would come to Bangladesh and do business here," Hasina added.

Prerecorded video messages of Prince Charles and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson were also played at the event.