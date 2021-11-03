Bangladesh stocks in free fall: 5 points to ponder

DSEX fell for the fourth day of the week on Wednesday by 56.07 points, or 0.81 percent, to 6898.28. Turnover on the Dhaka Stock Exchange dropped 10.86 percent to around Tk 11.55 billion. Shares of 246 companies declined, 89 increased and 40 remained unchanged.

On the Chattogram Stock Exchange, CASPI lost 216.54, or 1.06 percent, to 20,187.63, while turnover fell 28.17 percent to Tk 312.6 million. Shares of 201 decreased, 59 increased and 28 remained unchanged.

WITHDRAWAL OF IDLE MONEY

The central bank mopped up idle money that remained stuck during the coronavirus pandemic -- one of the reasons for the depressed market.

Bangladesh Bank withdrew Tk 400 billion from the money market, including Tk 220 billion through treasury bond sales, in one and a half months, said Professor Mahmood Osman Imam of Dhaka University’s finance department.

DIVIDENDS

Abdur Razzaque, general secretary of Small Investors Unity Council, said many of the investors sell their shares when the companies announce dividends this time of every year.

Riyad Matin, secretary general of Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association, said stocks fall this time every year before a climb.

SELLING FOR PROFIT

After the stocks began to decline, the investors went into a selling overdrive with the hope of buying those back at lower prices, said Riyad.

RUMOURS

Razzaque said investor sentiments were largely fed by rumours. “Those involved in market manipulation are creating panic by spreading the rumours to buy the shares at low prices.”

OFFICIALS OF REGULATOR ARE ABROAD

The top officials of the regulator went abroad to launch a campaign to lure foreign investment to the Bangladesh market. Prof Mahmood believes this factor has impacted the market.

TURNOVER

Amid the fall in stock prices, what’s worrying investors the most is declining turnover. “It’s not a good sign,” said Riyad.

The market will, however, turn around anytime, he hopes. “How long the downward trend will continue remains to be seen.”