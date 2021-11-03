Bangladesh stocks in free fall: 5 points to ponder
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Nov 2021 09:06 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2021 09:06 PM BdST
Market analysts have pointed out five reasons behind a losing streak in Bangladesh’s stocks for nearly three weeks. The withdrawal of idle money, dividends and rumours play dominant roles in the market rout.
DSEX fell for the fourth day of the week on Wednesday by 56.07 points, or 0.81 percent, to 6898.28. Turnover on the Dhaka Stock Exchange dropped 10.86 percent to around Tk 11.55 billion. Shares of 246 companies declined, 89 increased and 40 remained unchanged.
On the Chattogram Stock Exchange, CASPI lost 216.54, or 1.06 percent, to 20,187.63, while turnover fell 28.17 percent to Tk 312.6 million. Shares of 201 decreased, 59 increased and 28 remained unchanged.
WITHDRAWAL OF IDLE MONEY
The central bank mopped up idle money that remained stuck during the coronavirus pandemic -- one of the reasons for the depressed market.
Bangladesh Bank withdrew Tk 400 billion from the money market, including Tk 220 billion through treasury bond sales, in one and a half months, said Professor Mahmood Osman Imam of Dhaka University’s finance department.
DIVIDENDS
Abdur Razzaque, general secretary of Small Investors Unity Council, said many of the investors sell their shares when the companies announce dividends this time of every year.
Riyad Matin, secretary general of Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association, said stocks fall this time every year before a climb.
SELLING FOR PROFIT
After the stocks began to decline, the investors went into a selling overdrive with the hope of buying those back at lower prices, said Riyad.
RUMOURS
Razzaque said investor sentiments were largely fed by rumours. “Those involved in market manipulation are creating panic by spreading the rumours to buy the shares at low prices.”
OFFICIALS OF REGULATOR ARE ABROAD
The top officials of the regulator went abroad to launch a campaign to lure foreign investment to the Bangladesh market. Prof Mahmood believes this factor has impacted the market.
TURNOVER
Amid the fall in stock prices, what’s worrying investors the most is declining turnover. “It’s not a good sign,” said Riyad.
The market will, however, turn around anytime, he hopes. “How long the downward trend will continue remains to be seen.”
- Meta makes changes to marketing strategy amid scandals
- Japan tortoise will outpace US hare
- Standard Chartered executes first sustainable trade finance transaction
- Barclays CEO resigns after Epstein probe
- Port delays will stretch into new year: Maersk
- Pfizer expects vaccine sales of $29bn in 2022
- Exports set record for second month
- Hasina promises to remove barriers to expat investment
- Bangladesh stocks in free fall: 5 points to ponder
- Meta makes changes to marketing strategy amid scandals
- Chancellor: Japan tortoise will outpace US hare
- Standard Chartered Bank executes first sustainable trade finance transaction in Bangladesh
- Shipper Maersk says port delays will stretch into new year
- Pfizer expects COVID-19 vaccine sales of $29bn in 2022
Most Read
- Actress Kristen Stewart engaged to partner Dylan Meyer
- COVID vaccine for school students at 8 centres in Dhaka
- Shahana Hanif of Bangladeshi descent makes history as the first Muslim woman elected to New York City Council
- As Bangladesh faces up to climate reality, children are most at risk
- South Africa hand Bangladesh fourth straight defeat in T20 World Cup
- Country by country, scientists eye beginning of an end to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Hasina urges expats to invest in Bangladesh, says barriers will be removed
- Narayanganj court opens trial of Hifazat leader Mamunul in rape case
- Unbeaten Pakistan sail into semis with Namibia rout
- PBI arrests a killer in the guise of a lover and his partner in crime in Cumilla