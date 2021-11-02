Standard Chartered Bank executes first sustainable trade finance transaction in Bangladesh

Square Textiles, a subsidiary of Square Group, received the facility from the bank in supplying yarn made from sustainably sourced cotton to their local buyer Echotex Ltd under a letter of credit, the bank said in a statement.

Square Textiles Ltd is a manufacturer of sustainable yarn, produced from cotton that was sourced from sustainable cotton producers who are also members of the Better Cotton Initiative.

BCI, which is the largest cotton sustainability programme in the world, was formed to register and recognise members within the textile and clothing industry who contribute towards and actively promote soil health, water stewardship, emissions reduction as well as social factors like decent work and diversity.

The bank’s sustainable trade finance framework enables the identification of sustainable activities in the physical supply chain or manufacturing process. One of the pillars in that framework is about financing sustainable goods that carry certifications from certain approved bodies, like the BCI, the statement read.

“Our vision is to become the most sustainable and responsible bank, and the leading private sector catalyser for the Sustainable Development Goals where it matters most, across Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Providing sustainable trade finance to the Bangladeshi Textile and Garments industry is a big step towards realising this vision, said Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank, Bangladesh.

“As in terms of export of clothing Bangladesh is one of the leading countries in ready-made garments sector in the world, there is a significant opportunity here to provide sustainable trade finance to our backward linkage manufacturers, who source sustainable cotton, and to our direct exporters, who produce using sustainable fabric and sell to retailers who are conscious about their sustainability footprint,” he added,

Tapan Chowdhury, Chairman of Square Textiles, said “Sustainability and concern for the environment should be a key consideration for any manufacturing business. It is certainly a key agenda at Square Group as well. As one of the leading textile companies in the country, we are aware of our responsibility to lead by example, and hence we have invested heavily in our sustainability drive.”

“We are very glad that Standard Chartered Bank, Bangladesh, is also aligned with our values and has supported our export with their sustainable trade finance programme. I understand that this is a first of its kind in Bangladesh and would like to congratulate the bank for their excellent initiative.”

Standard Chartered Bank the largest international bank in Bangladesh, has a track record of bringing in many firsts for the banking industry in the country. Sustainable trade financing is the latest among many other “firsts” that the Bank has introduced including the country’s first blockchain letter of credit last year.