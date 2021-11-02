Pfizer expects COVID-19 vaccine sales of $29bn in 2022
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Nov 2021 07:57 PM BdST Updated: 02 Nov 2021 07:57 PM BdST
Pfizer Inc on Tuesday forecast better-than-expected $29 billion in sales from its COVID-19 vaccine for 2022 and said it was seeking to sign more deals with countries for the shot that it has developed with German partner BioNTech.
The company said while it had the capacity to produce 4 billion doses in 2022, it was currently expecting to recognise sales from 1.7 billion doses in 2022, suggesting that the forecast could move higher as Pfizer signs more vaccine deals.
Pfizer, which equally splits expenses and profit for the shot with German partner BioNTech, also raised its sales forecast for the vaccine to $36 billion for 2021, suggesting that the shot will account for as much as 44% of its total sales for the year.
Wall Street on average expected sales of $22.15 billion from the vaccine for 2022, according to eight analysts polled by Refinitiv.
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first shot to receive US authorisation when it was cleared for emergency use in December, has become one of the most widely used inoculation in the United States and Europe.
Its sales have vastly outpaced those sold by rivals Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson, which are struggling with production snags and safety concerns.
Pfizer's vaccine is recommended or the only one permitted for use in younger populations in many countries, the company's chief scientific officer, Mikael Dolsten, said.
The company is on track to deliver 2.3 billion doses of the vaccine, out of the roughly 3 billion it plans to make this year.
The vaccine brought in sales of $13 billion in the third quarter.
- Standard Chartered executes first sustainable trade finance transaction
- Barclays CEO resigns after Epstein probe
- Port delays will stretch into new year: Maersk
- Pfizer expects vaccine sales of $29bn in 2022
- Exports set record for second month
- Hasina promises to remove barriers to expat investment
- BSEC to organise UK roadshow to attract FDI
- Pathao appoints Fahim Ahmed as CEO
- Standard Chartered Bank executes first sustainable trade finance transaction in Bangladesh
- Shipper Maersk says port delays will stretch into new year
- Pfizer expects COVID-19 vaccine sales of $29bn in 2022
- Bangladesh’s October exports surge to $4.73bn, record for second month
- Hasina urges expats to invest in Bangladesh, says barriers will be removed
- Bangladesh to organise UK roadshow to attract FDI
Most Read
- Hasina meets Bill Gates at COP26 in Glasgow
- COVID vaccine for school students at 8 centres in Dhaka
- Magistrates apologise for Pori Moni remand decisions
- As Bangladesh gets warmer, climate experts paint a grim outlook
- South Africa hand Bangladesh fourth straight defeat in T20 World Cup
- 'Refugees' in their own country: Storms, floods drive them from coastal areas to cities
- Hasina urges expats to invest in Bangladesh, says barriers will be removed
- Bangladesh to organise UK roadshow to attract FDI
- Hasina urges rich nations to set and implement ambitious climate goals at COP26
- Bangladesh logs 3 virus deaths, 229 cases in a day