Hasina urges expats to invest in Bangladesh, says barriers will be removed

Speaking virtually at a reception programme at Scotland’s Glasgow on Monday night, Hasina mentioned “special provisions” for those living abroad.

“Tell me where you are still having trouble investing. I will definitely look into what happened and what stopped it. That isn’t supposed to happen.”

“We are providing all sorts of facilities for overseas investments. BIDA [Bangladesh Investment Development Authority] has been given all sorts of instructions and you can find them online.”

Hasina underscored the window of investment opportunities in 100 economic zones in Bangladesh. She said that expatriates can also invest in US Dollar Premium and Investment bonds.

Mentioning her government’s efforts to provide incentives on inward remittances, Hasina said, “No one raised any demand for a 2 percent incentive. No one ever thought about it. I introduced it by myself.”

Hasina travelled to Glasgow on Oct 31 to attend the COP26 climate summit.