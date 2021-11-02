Hasina urges expats to invest in Bangladesh, says barriers will be removed
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Nov 2021 04:29 PM BdST Updated: 02 Nov 2021 04:29 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on Bangladeshi expatriates to invest in the country, promising that the government will remove any barriers to overseas initiatives.
Speaking virtually at a reception programme at Scotland’s Glasgow on Monday night, Hasina mentioned “special provisions” for those living abroad.
“Tell me where you are still having trouble investing. I will definitely look into what happened and what stopped it. That isn’t supposed to happen.”
“We are providing all sorts of facilities for overseas investments. BIDA [Bangladesh Investment Development Authority] has been given all sorts of instructions and you can find them online.”
Hasina underscored the window of investment opportunities in 100 economic zones in Bangladesh. She said that expatriates can also invest in US Dollar Premium and Investment bonds.
Mentioning her government’s efforts to provide incentives on inward remittances, Hasina said, “No one raised any demand for a 2 percent incentive. No one ever thought about it. I introduced it by myself.”
Hasina travelled to Glasgow on Oct 31 to attend the COP26 climate summit.
- BSEC to organise UK roadshow to attract FDI
- Pathao appoints Fahim Ahmed as CEO
- Aramco reports $30bn quarterly profit
- Robi posts Q3 profit growth, shares gain
- Women may be better investors than men. Here's why
- Firms that changed names to signal strategy shift
- Credit card debt is bad for more than just your finances
- Microsoft now the world's most valuable company
- Hasina urges expats to invest in Bangladesh, says barriers will be removed
- Bangladesh to organise UK roadshow to attract FDI
- Pathao’s Fahim Ahmed replaces co-founder Hussain Elius as CEO
- Saudi Aramco reports $30 billion quarterly profit as oil prices soar
- Robi shares gain after Q3 profit growth
- Women may be better investors than men. Let me mansplain why
Most Read
- Hasina meets Bill Gates at COP26 in Glasgow
- COVID vaccine for school students at 8 centres in Dhaka
- Magistrates apologise for Pori Moni remand decisions
- As Bangladesh gets warmer, climate experts paint a grim outlook
- Bangladesh reports two COVID deaths in a day, lowest in 17 months
- 'Refugees' in their own country: Storms, floods drive them from coastal areas to cities
- Pathao’s Fahim Ahmed replaces co-founder Hussain Elius as CEO
- UN officials visit Bhashan Char as part of Rohingya aid effort
- Hasina urges rich nations to set and implement ambitious climate goals at COP26
- Shakib ruled out of T20 World Cup with hamstring injury in latest setback for Bangladesh